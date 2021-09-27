Beauty In The Pot customers in S’pore pay NT$91 (S$4.40) instead of S$91 for hotpot set due to glitch

Some Beauty In The Pot customers in Singapore were in for a surprise when they tried to place an online order on Sunday night (Sep. 26).

Star Vista outlet showing prices in NT

Using the third-party inline application, customers found that the prices for any online delivery orders made at the Star Vista outlet were shown in Taiwan dollars (NT$).

According to a Mothership reader who wanted to be known as Tan, this was what she saw when she tried to place her order on Sunday night:

While there was nothing amiss with the numerical values (the 4 pax set did indeed cost S$91 and the delivery fee was supposed to be S$8), the currency meant that she was being charged far less by a lot.

A hotpot set for four, which is supposed to cost S$90.65, was priced at NT$90.65 (S$4.42).

The order, which was for lunch the following day, went through and was delivered on Sep. 27 as scheduled.

Tan also confirmed that the charge on her Mastercard was in foreign currency.

The same thing happened for another Mothership reader, who placed her order on Sunday night as well.

Apart from the 4 pax set, she had added extra items like white radish (NT$6 or S$0.30) and fried beancurd skin (NT$11 or S$0.54).

Her total bill came up to NT$123 (S$6).

Similarly, the order was also successfully delivered on Monday (Sep. 27).

Others, however, who placed their orders on Sunday night or Monday morning, experienced some problems getting an order confirmation.

Tan said one of her friends had called the outlet to check on the status of their order at around 1:45pm, and eventually managed to get the order confirmed then.

As of around 10am on Sep. 27, the system was still reflecting prices in Taiwan dollars. But it was "probably changed back before noon", Tan said.

Tan told Mothership that the outlet had called some affected customers on Sep. 27 afternoon, explaining that there was a glitch. These customers were given the option to either cancel their order or pay in Singapore dollars if they wished to continue with it.

In response to Mothership‘s queries, Paradise Group confirmed that there was a technical glitch in the inline ordering app. Several outlets were also affected.

"We’re working closely with the vendor to reach out to affected customers," they added.

Top photo via Mothership reader.