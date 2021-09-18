Back

Beautiful rainbow halo seen around the sun in S'pore on Sep. 18, 2021

Take nice photos, but don't look directly into the sun.

Zi Shan Kow | September 18, 2021, 02:26 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another bright sunny day in Singapore, another sun halo.

For at least an hour before and after noon on Sep. 18, a distinct halo could be observed around the sun from various parts of Singapore.

Photo by Eng Kuan Mooi/FB.

Photo by June Lim/FB.

Photo by June Lim/FB.

Photo by Fa Xin Lim/FB.

What are sun halos?

When the sun is behind high, thin cirrus clouds, a faint ring encircling the sun appears.

Higher than six kilometers above ground level, these wispy clouds contain millions of tiny ice crystals which refract and reflect sunlight.

According to the National Environment Agency, sun halos are created when light is refracted through these ice crystals.

They then appear as a halo positioned with respect to your eye.

According to the University of Illinois, this happens when sunlight enters one side of an ice crystal in the cloud and exits through the side at a 22-degree angle.

Sun halos are therefore also known as 22 degree halos because the light is bent through refraction by 22 degrees.

With the right conditions, our moon can also create halos.

Though uncommon, there have been several sightings in the past month - so keep a lookout for them around noon and remember to bring your sunglasses.

Image by Cynthia Swee Swee Ng/FB.

Image by Cynthia Swee Swee Ng/FB.

Image by Ladini Ransirini Sondarangalla/FB.

Image by Jane Zhang.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Cynthia Swee Swee Ng/FB.

Love, Bonito CEO on why she doesn't like titles & how thoughtfulness drives the business

Lessons on Leadership: Love Bonito's newly minted CEO also tells us why physical stores are important to the fashion brand.

September 18, 2021, 02:03 PM

72 people arrested, S$800,000 seized in operations against alleged football gambling for Euros 2020

The international operation was led by Interpol and conducted across Asia and Europe.

September 18, 2021, 01:49 PM

'My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women': PM Lee on more opportunities for women

PM Lee announced the creation of a garden at Dhoby Ghaut Green dedicated to the women of Singapore.

September 18, 2021, 01:13 PM

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 3 months in space, first crewed mission since 2016

Part of the process in assembling China's own space station.

September 18, 2021, 11:24 AM

All primary schools to undergo home-based learning from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6

Primary 6 students will be on a PSLE study break from Sep. 25 to 29.

September 18, 2021, 11:16 AM

I explored a hidden funeral parlour in Toa Payoh at night, with a group of strangers

Minutes away from my home.

September 18, 2021, 10:57 AM

S’porean mum of 3, 35, starts new cybersecurity career, wins S$10,000 as class MVP during training

Neo Sihui was a graphic designer for 15 years, but decided on a mid-career switch after her husband introduced her to the training opportunity.

September 18, 2021, 09:28 AM

Fun experiences in Sentosa S$30 & under, including SingapoRediscovers-redeemable attractions

You deserve to give yourself a holiday.

September 18, 2021, 09:10 AM

To S’pore employers: Technology is great, but some things just need to be done by a human

The importance of putting the human in HR.

September 18, 2021, 08:19 AM

934 locally transmitted cases in S'pore on Sep. 17

Update on Friday, Sep. 17.

September 18, 2021, 12:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.