Thailand opening Bangkok to vaccinated tourists in Oct. 2021

Good news for those who miss going to Thailand.

Joshua Lee | September 11, 2021, 11:43 AM

Thailand officials said on Sep. 10 that the country is planning to open up Bangkok to vaccinated travellers in October 2021.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said that starting Oct. 1, 2021, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to visit Bangkok and four provinces: Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Another 21 places, including Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and Rayong, will be opened to vaccinated travellers later in October, reported CNA.

No quarantine requirement

Travellers will not need to undergo the 14-day hotel quarantine.

Instead, safety measures are expected to be similar to those under the sandbox scheme currently deployed in Phuket, where vaccinated travellers are required to stay in a predetermined area for seven days and take Covid-19 tests.

Thailand's tourism ministry added that it is also looking at opening travel bubbles with neighbouring countries in 2022, reported The Straits Times.

