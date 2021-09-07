Back

Free entry to inflatable park with 6 giant art sculptures at Gardens by the Bay from now till Oct. 3, 2021

No pre-booking required.

Siti Hawa | September 07, 2021, 10:45 AM

Events

Art-Zoo, an inflatable park, is back at Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival from Sep. 5 to Oct. 3 after a year-long hiatus.

The pop-up event, "Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens" features an outdoor trail with giant inflatable art sculptures.

However, do note that visitors will not be able to jump on the inflatables for health and safety reasons.

Giant inflatable art sculptures

Here are the six giant inflatable art sculptures you'll find at Art-Zoo:

  • Bruno Bear

  • Little Kong

  • Cheerful Caterpillar

  • Radiant Rhino Beetle

  • Super Speedy Snail

  • Lovely Ladybirds

Bruno Bear

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Cheerful Caterpillar

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Little Kong

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Lovely Ladybirds

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Radiant Rhino Beetle

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Super Speedy Snails

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Trail Booklet and workshops

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Children’s Festival (@gbbchildrensfest)

Pick up a copy of the Trail Booklet and complete the activities and visit all six trail stations to receive an Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens sticker sheet.

Visitors can also check out the six workshops that will be available:

  • Animal-themed Shrink Art

  • Bee-zy Tic Tac Toe set

  • DIY Mask

  • DIY Slime

  • Insect Terrarium

  • Upcycled Envelope Pouch

Each workshop is priced at S$16 per child and is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Find out more about the workshops or sign up here.

Free entry

Admission to the event is free and no pre-booking of admission time slots is required.

Find out more about Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens at Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay here.

Art-Zoo Wonder Gardens 2021 (Now till Oct. 3, 2021)

Address: Supertree Grove, Gardens by the Bay 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm, daily

Top photos via Gardens by the Bay

