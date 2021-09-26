Back

29-year-old CEO April Koh is youngest woman to run a business valued at over S$1.35 billion

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2021, 02:03 PM

Spring Health secured a US$190 million Series C round at a valuation of US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion).

According to Forbes, this means their CEO and co-founder April Koh, 29, will be the youngest woman to run a Unicorn (companies with over US$1 billion valuation, which is around S$1.35 billion).

According to Tech Crunch, Spring Health, which is based on New York, is a platform for companies to help their employees get more "access to mental health treatment".

This comes in the form of personalised mental wellness plans.

The idea for the company came about when Koh struggled to find the right course of treatment for her mental health issues.

According to Forbes, Koh and her fellow co-founder Adam Chekroud, set up a platform that would use “precision mental healthcare” to solve the problem Koh had faced.

Employees in participating companies will take a questionnaire and propose a mental health solution based on their answers. As more people take it, the more refined and accurate the solutions will be.

