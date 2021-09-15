Apple fined S$1,000 after over 50 staff at Orchard store had social gathering

Apple has been fined S$1,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations by hosting a social workplace event at its Orchard store on June 18, 2021.

More than 50 staff attended

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that the Apple staff had gathered at the event to celebrate an employee’s final day at the establishment.

Mothership understands that more than 50 staff attended the event.

Stepped up enforcement checks

In its statement, STB said it has stepped up enforcement checks at tourism businesses and precincts at each phase of Singapore's reopening.

These include both standalone stores and malls.

"We will continue to conduct regular enforcement checks, and will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against businesses or members of public who flout safe management measures (SMMs)," added STB.

STB also said that it takes a serious view of any breach in SMMs:

"Businesses and members of the public are required to strictly comply with all prevailing SMMs, including ensuring workplace events are not substantially recreational or social in character."

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, permitted enterprises must not cause an event involving its employees for social purposes.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to twelve months, or both.

Top image via Apple website.