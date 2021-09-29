Back

Woman appealing for witnesses after brother, 24, suffered head trauma from hit-&-run at Ang Mo Kio

The motorcyclist's Apple Watch called for help.

Jason Fan | September 29, 2021, 03:54 PM

A woman in Singapore is appealing for witnesses who may have seen a hit and run accident at Ang Mo Kio.

The incident involved a 24-year-old motorcyclist who was rendered unconscious, and was saved by his Apple Watch, which detected a hard fall and promptly sent for an ambulance.

T-Junction at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6

According to the woman, the incident happened on Sep. 25, at around 8:18pm.

Her brother was riding on a motorcycle near the T-Junction at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, when he encountered an incoming van from the left.

The van allegedly dashed out and hit the motorcyclist within the yellow box, and fled the scene immediately after.

This rendered the motorcyclist unconscious, although his Apple Watch managed send a message to his emergency contacts, which included his girlfriend.

The smart watch also called for an ambulance.

Bleeding in his brain

According to the woman, the van looked similar to a Nissan NV200, although she cannot verify whether that is the exact model.

She said that the accident gave her brother a head trauma, which caused bleeding in his brain.

She is appealing for witnesses to the incident, or for car owners who may have footage of the incident to contact her via her Facebook profile.

You can see her full post here:

Top image via Tynaa Eynaa/FB.

