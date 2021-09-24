Back

Blk 531 Ang Mo Kio braised duck rice stall gets Chen Xiuhuan's ringing endorsement after she finds out it's from Longhouse

If Chen Xiuhuan says it is nice, it must be really nice.

Belmont Lay | September 24, 2021, 07:14 PM

Looks like some things are really better late than never.

Local actress and TV personality Chen Xiuhuan only recently found out -- some seven years later -- that her favourite braised duck rice stall is still up and running.

Long House Soon Kee (Boneless) Braised Duck Rice used to operate out of the Longhouse food centre along Upper Thomson Road.

The hawker centre closed down in April 2014 and was demolished to make way for condominiums.

via

After Longhouse went kaput, the duck rice stall splintered into two: One brother set up shop at Block 531 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, while the other opened another stall in Balestier Market.

And as luck would have it -- for both the Ang Mo Kio duck rice stall and the evergreen celebrity -- the two finally met.

Chen put up a Facebook post gushing about how she came across the stall again -- an organic ringing celebrity endorsement, if there ever was one -- despite it being there for a while now.

The owner, Ong Soon Hwa, is running the stall with his son, Jun Ru.

Food reviews of the stall, which are aplenty over the years, praised the braised duck as succulent, shiny, balanced, delectable, and tender without any trace of gamey flavour.

The yam rice that goes with the duck as a full meal has also been applauded for its well-seasoned taste amidst a blend of herbs and spices.

Business has been brisk for the stall over the years.

But it looks set to be even more so now.

Address: Block 531 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, Singapore 560531

Contact: 9138 6422

Opening hours: 11am to 7:30pm or until sold out, closed on alternate Wednesdays Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/longhousesoonkeeduckrice/

All photos via Chen Xiuhuan

