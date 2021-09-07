Back

10 people seen drinking, dancing & cheering in a back alley at Aljunied road without masks

The group had allegedly gathered at the location until 11:10 pm.

Alfie Kwa | September 07, 2021, 03:16 PM

A group of 10 people were captured on camera dancing, drinking, and shouting at Upper Aljunied Road without masks.

A video of their gathering was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday, Sep. 5.

Late-night gathering

According to Facebook user Al Neodymium, who posted the video, the gathering took place on Sep. 4 from 10pm to 11:10pm.

In the video, six men and four women could be seen dancing and cheering in high spirits around a table in a place that resembled a back alley. They were maskless.

There were beer bottles in an ice bucket, and glasses were filled to the brim as well.

The group were seen grooving to techno music playing loudly in the background, before they raised their glasses and cheered.

Frequent occurrence

According to Shin Min Daily News, the gathering took place in the back alley of a restaurant on Aljunied Road, which was sandwiched between both private houses and HDB blocks.

The group had gathered despite current Covid-19 safe management measures where social gatherings are capped to five persons, and where alcohol consumption at F&B premises was banned after 10:30pm.

The restaurant representative told Shin Min Daily News that staff members had made efforts to disperse the rowdy group.

He added that the group of customers were celebrating one of their birthdays.

However, it seems like this wasn't a one-off event.

A resident living at the block right next to the restaurant said that she saw more customers drinking at the restaurant on Sep. 3 night until 2am the next day.

But she couldn't confirm that they were the same group of diners as the ones seen in the video.

The 61-year-old resident, who claimed that she couldn't sleep unless she shut her windows, added that she had previously considered reporting this to the police, but didn't do so as she didn't want to cause any trouble.

Top image via Complaint Singapore/Facebook 

