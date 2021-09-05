186 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 90 unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 191 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Sep. 5).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 68,660.

90 unlinked cases

There are 186 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

63 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 33 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

90 cases are currently unlinked.

There are four seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

Five imported cases

In addition, there are five imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily case numbers in the past week:

Aug. 30: 155

Aug. 31: 161

Sep. 1: 180

Sep. 2: 191

Sep. 3: 219

Sep. 4: 259

Sep. 5: 191

Top image via Mothership.