Admiralty resident sets up free grocery corner outside house

Admiralty residents in need will have a place they can go to get food items thanks to a thoughtful neighbour.

Free grocery corner

An Admiralty resident known as Malini has set up a corner just outside her house to provide those in need with a variety of items.

The corner also has a note encouraging one to help themselves to what they need.

Items include hand sanitisers, rice, canned food, packet drinks, pasta, biscuits and instant noodles.

Welfare team pitch in

In a Facebook post by Admiralty MP Vikram Nair, he shared that his welfare team has added more to the supplies.

For those who would like to take the essential items, Vikram added that there are signs to reach her house easily from the block's lift lobby.

You can read the full post here:

Related stories

Top image from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here