Admiralty resident sets up free grocery corner outside house

Wholesome.

Fasiha Nazren | September 07, 2021, 06:33 PM

Admiralty residents in need will have a place they can go to get food items thanks to a thoughtful neighbour.

Free grocery corner

An Admiralty resident known as Malini has set up a corner just outside her house to provide those in need with a variety of items.

The corner also has a note encouraging one to help themselves to what they need.

Photo from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

Items include hand sanitisers, rice, canned food, packet drinks, pasta, biscuits and instant noodles.

Photo from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

Photo from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

Photo from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

Welfare team pitch in

In a Facebook post by Admiralty MP Vikram Nair, he shared that his welfare team has added more to the supplies.

Photo from Vikram Nair's Facebook page.

For those who would like to take the essential items, Vikram added that there are signs to reach her house easily from the block's lift lobby.

You can read the full post here:

Top image from Vikram Nair's  Facebook page.

