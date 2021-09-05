Woman, 74, found dead in Bedok HDB flat, police called after neighbours noticed foul smell

A 74-year-old woman was found dead in a unit at Bedok North Avenue 2, block 514.

Her neighbors called the police after they noticed a stench emitting from her HDB unit.

Neighbours had not seen the lady in two weeks

Shin Min Daily News spoke to a 76-year- old neighbour, who goes by the name Xu.

She revealed that the deceased was known as "Lily" and that she was single.

The deceased would occasionally be seen burning incense and doing her prayers, or drying her clothes outside her home. She rarely spoke to her neighbours, however.

Xu noted that she had not seen the deceased in almost two weeks and when she walked by her house yesterday (Sep. 3), she noticed a foul smell coming from the unit.

She then called upon another neighbour who knew the deceased, 55-year-old Wu Biluan, to call the police.

Wu told Shin Min Daily News that the deceased had lived in that HDB unit for more than 10 years and that she was a cat lover.

"I would come to chat with her every day after getting off work, and we would feed cats together, but no one answered the door or the phone for a week," Wu said.

From downstairs, she also noticed that the light in the deceased's home was switched on the whole time.

She had also smelled a little odour a few days ago, but she did not suspect anything at that time. She didn't call the police until Xu approached her.

Police statement

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that on Sep. 4 at 4:59 pm, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 514 Bedok North Avenue 2.

A 74-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside a unit at the said block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps.