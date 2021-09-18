Back

72 people arrested, S$800,000 seized in operations against alleged football gambling for Euros 2020

The international operation was led by Interpol and conducted across Asia and Europe.

Andrew Koay | September 18, 2021, 01:49 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating 72 individuals arrested locally as part of an international operation against illegal betting on football matches during the European Championships, held in 2021.

The operation — dubbed Operation SOGA VIII — was led by Interpol and saw law enforcement agencies across 28 countries arrest close to 1,400 individuals across Asia and Europe.

These individuals were allegedly involved in illegal gambling syndicates which were estimated to have handled bets worth around US$465 million (S$626.89 million).

In Singapore, operations conducted between Jun. 11 and Jul. 31 saw cash of more than S$800,000, computers, mobile phones and other items believed to have facilitated the illegal gambling activities seized.

Stamping out transnational syndicates

"The series of operations conducted by the SPF in collaboration with Interpol reinforces the Police’s determination to stamp out transnational syndicates involved in unlawful remote gambling activities," said Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee.

"The SPF will continue to work with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to take tough enforcement action against those who engage in illicit activities with blatant disregard for the law."

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone who participates in unlawful remote gambling shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Any person who provides unlawful remote gambling services for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than $20,000 and not more than $200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Michael Regan/UEFA via Getty Images and Bill Oxford via Unsplash

'My mother felt strongly about the unequal treatment of women': PM Lee on more opportunities for women

PM Lee announced the creation of a garden at Dhoby Ghaut Green dedicated to the women of Singapore.

September 18, 2021, 01:13 PM

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 3 months in space, first crewed mission since 2016

Part of the process in assembling China's own space station.

September 18, 2021, 11:24 AM

All primary schools to undergo home-based learning from Sep. 27 to Oct. 6

Primary 6 students will be on a PSLE study break from Sep. 25 to 29.

September 18, 2021, 11:16 AM

I explored a hidden funeral parlour in Toa Payoh at night, with a group of strangers

Minutes away from my home.

September 18, 2021, 10:57 AM

S’porean mum of 3, 35, starts new cybersecurity career, wins S$10,000 as class MVP during training

Neo Sihui was a graphic designer for 15 years, but decided on a mid-career switch after her husband introduced her to the training opportunity.

September 18, 2021, 09:28 AM

Fun experiences in Sentosa S$30 & under, including SingapoRediscovers-redeemable attractions

You deserve to give yourself a holiday.

September 18, 2021, 09:10 AM

To S’pore employers: Technology is great, but some things just need to be done by a human

The importance of putting the human in HR.

September 18, 2021, 08:19 AM

934 locally transmitted cases in S'pore on Sep. 17

Update on Friday, Sep. 17.

September 18, 2021, 12:20 AM

Ong Ye Kung: S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases likely over 1,000 'soon', urges cutback on social activity

The current wave of infections is in its fourth doubling cycle, said health minister Ong, who is also a co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce.

September 17, 2021, 06:56 PM

Chinese netizens angry at Gong Li for wearing Adidas, point out that she's not a Chinese citizen

Some netizens perceived the action as "insulting China".

September 17, 2021, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.