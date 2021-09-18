72 people arrested, S$800,000 seized in operations against alleged football gambling for Euros 2020

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating 72 individuals arrested locally as part of an international operation against illegal betting on football matches during the European Championships, held in 2021.

The operation — dubbed Operation SOGA VIII — was led by Interpol and saw law enforcement agencies across 28 countries arrest close to 1,400 individuals across Asia and Europe.

These individuals were allegedly involved in illegal gambling syndicates which were estimated to have handled bets worth around US$465 million (S$626.89 million).

In Singapore, operations conducted between Jun. 11 and Jul. 31 saw cash of more than S$800,000, computers, mobile phones and other items believed to have facilitated the illegal gambling activities seized.

Stamping out transnational syndicates

"The series of operations conducted by the SPF in collaboration with Interpol reinforces the Police’s determination to stamp out transnational syndicates involved in unlawful remote gambling activities," said Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee.

"The SPF will continue to work with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies to take tough enforcement action against those who engage in illicit activities with blatant disregard for the law."

Under the Remote Gambling Act 2014, anyone who participates in unlawful remote gambling shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

Any person who provides unlawful remote gambling services for another shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not less than $20,000 and not more than $200,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Top image by Michael Regan/UEFA via Getty Images and Bill Oxford via Unsplash