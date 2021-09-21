Back

2 S'poreans aged 84 & 85 passed away from Covid-19 complications

One was fully vaccinated.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2021, 12:03 AM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two elderly male Singaporeans have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 19, 2021.

This was announced on Monday night (Sep. 20).

Case 74987

Case 74987 is an 84-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 19, 2021.

He was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital on Sep. 13 with symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

He had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible t severe illness.

Case 77580

Case 77580 is an 85-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 19, 2021.

He was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Sep. 18 after he tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 16.

He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had no known medical conditions.

62 Covid-19 deaths

In total, 62 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top image from Google Maps.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'porean shares amazing shot of bright moon, lightning & iridescent clouds captured at night near Marina Bay

Nature works in mysterious, but wonderful, ways.

September 21, 2021, 12:50 PM

101,000 doses of Sinovac arrive in S'pore, will be available in clinics soon

The vaccine came in through the special access route.

September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM

Ex-actor Xie Shao Guang, 60, meets Pan Ling Ling at vegetarian restaurant in Novena

Long time no see.

September 21, 2021, 12:24 PM

TikTok users in China aged 14 & younger restricted to 40 minutes of usage per day

After game-time restrictions were announced several weeks earlier.

September 21, 2021, 12:14 PM

Job scams getting people in S'pore to download apps & transfer money to get jobs

If it is too good to be true, it is a scam.

September 21, 2021, 12:03 PM

Having a ‘me first’ attitude towards money isn’t always a bad thing

Putting yourself first benefits your financial and retirement planning.

September 21, 2021, 12:00 PM

Pfizer & BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine safe for children aged 5 to 11

Kids can take the vaccine soon if trials go smoothly.

September 21, 2021, 09:57 AM

Only with 3 Covid-19 cases will snap work-from-home rule kick in for S'pore companies

The duration of the WFH period will also be shortened from 14 to 10 days.

September 21, 2021, 12:59 AM

917 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 20, 2021

832 are infections in the community.

September 21, 2021, 12:22 AM

Najib's brother criticised for driving people around for AirAsia Ride & saying RM67 is good money

He made RM67 over four hours.

September 20, 2021, 11:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.