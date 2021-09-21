2 S'poreans aged 84 & 85 passed away from Covid-19 complications

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Two elderly male Singaporeans have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 19, 2021.
This was announced on Monday night (Sep. 20).
Case 74987
Case 74987 is an 84-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 19, 2021.
He was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital on Sep. 13 with symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.
He had been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible t severe illness.
Case 77580
Case 77580 is an 85-year-old male Singaporean who passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on Sep. 19, 2021.
He was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Sep. 18 after he tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Sep. 16.
He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had no known medical conditions.
62 Covid-19 deaths
In total, 62 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.
