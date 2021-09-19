Back

Hongkonger, 35, wins S$1.87 million apartment in lottery for those vaccinated

After participating and losing out on "almost every vaccine lottery".

Jean Chien Tay | September 19, 2021, 07:22 PM

A 35-year-old chef in Hong Kong has become the lucky owner of a new HKD$10.8 (S$1.87 million) million apartment, after emerging as the winner of a vaccine lottery for those who are fully vaccinated in the special administrative region.

According to the organisers' press release, Lee, the lucky winner of the apartment in Kwun Tong, is "thrilled" to own his first apartment, and is "looking forward to moving in".

Another 20 winners are set to receive a credit card with the value of HKD$100,000 (S$17,325) each, with a  Filipina domestic helper, a French student, a manicurist, a medical practitioner, and a pastry chef among the winners.

Announced in May amid low vaccination rates

The vaccine lottery was organised by property developer Sino Group's philanthropic arm -- Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (NTFCF), and Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd.

In a Bloomberg report on May 28, the lottery was announced amid low vaccination rates in Hong Kong, and the apartment was said to be bound to be "attractive" to Hongkongers, who face one of the world's most expensive property prices.

Lee: "Didn't even know the date of announcement"

In a video posted by Sino Group, Lee expressed his excitement after realising that he had won an apartment.

via Sino Group/Youtube

The chef said he participated in almost "every vaccine lottery", and didn't keep track of the drawing process.

Lee added that he did not even know the date of the announcement until he saw the news while waiting to buy lunch.

He then realised that the ID number announced in the news was "very similar" to his, which made him "very nervous", as he wasn't certain about his victory.

Despite not winning anything in other lotteries, Lee said he was "ecstatic" when he received the SMS from the organisers that he won an apartment.

When visiting his new apartment, Lee expressed his happiness and satisfaction at "the view, design, and everything".

Affected by lockdowns and curfews placed on the F&B industry

According to him, he got his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine back in April.

When asked about his reason behind getting vaccinated, he said it was mainly due to considerations for his work, and that he would have to get the vaccine "sooner or later".

Working in the F&B industry, Lee said his work was affected by the lockdowns and curfews placed on establishments in the past few months.

He added that his friends feel encouraged to participate in similar lotteries after receiving news of his victory.

More prizes to come

Meanwhile, Sino Group has announced another round of lucky draws for inoculated Hong Kong residents, provided five million Hongkongers receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before Sep. 30.

According to data from "Our World in Data", about 4.35 million people in Hong Kong have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

If the condition is met, the NTFCF and Chinese Estates are set to offer another unit at Kwun Tong, with a floor area of approximately 468 square feet and estimated value of HKD$12 million (S$2.08 million).

A total of 20 scholarships worth HKD$200,000 (S$34,647) each will also be given out to residents aged 12 to 18.

Goodman Group, an Australian commercial and industry property group, gave away a Tesla Model 3 in its "#goodshot" lucky draw campaign.

via Sino Group/ YouTube

