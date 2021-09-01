Back

S$69 1-for-1 Universal Studios S'pore adult tickets every Friday in Sept. 2021

Deal better than no deal.

Siti Hawa | September 03, 2021, 05:13 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Travel platform Trip.com is offering a one-for-one flash deal on its one-day adult ticket to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) every Friday this September 2021.

One-for-one tickets during Trip.com's flash sale

Every Friday, customers can shop for this deal during the platform's flash sale, which will take place at selected timings:

  • 10am

  • 2pm

  • 6pm

Shoppers can purchase two one-day adult tickets for S$69.

The SingapoRediscovers Voucher can be used for this deal.

However, terms and conditions apply.

In this case, the tickets can only be utilised during the USS Halloween-themed event, "Trick or Thrills", which runs from Sep. 3 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Limited tickets will be made available during each flash sale and each user ID can only make one booking.

Find out more, or purchase the deal here.

USS Trick or Thrills

Photo via Trip.com

USS Trick or Thrills will be launching its first-ever Halloween Horror Night Exhibition featuring scary props from the past nine years.

Photo via Resorts World Sentosa

Park-goers can also look forward to Halloween Meet & Greets with characters dressed in Halloween-themed clothes.

Photo by Siti Hawa

Photo via Resorts World Sentosa

Find out more about USS Trick or Thrills here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Trip.com and Resorts World Sentosa

