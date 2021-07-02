Back

Grazing Sambar deer in S'pore caught on camera with its mouth wide-open

It was with another doe.

Fiona Tan | July 02, 2021, 07:04 PM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

As one of the largest deers in the world, just after the moose and the elk, Sambar deer are hard to miss.

However, with fewer than 20 wild Sambar deer in Singapore, local sightings have been few and far between, and only by a handful of lucky individuals.

One of them is a frequent hiker Katherine Lu, who was hiking when she came across two female Sambar deer on July 1, she told Mothership.

Image courtesy of Katherine Lu.

Hearty meal

From a distance of around 20m away, Lu told Mothership she watched the pair of female Sambar deer, also known as does, for about 15 minutes as they were grazing.

These hoofed creatures' diet consists largely of vegetation like grass shoots, leafy foliage, shrubs and trees.

In what seemed like a perfectly-timed shot, one of the female Sambar deer was caught with its mouth wide-open in Lu's photograph.

Probably a good jaw stretch after some constant chewing on the greens:

Image courtesy of Katherine Lu.

The other female Sambar deer that Lu said was smaller. Image courtesy of Katherine Lu.

The pair of does subsequently retreated into the forest.

Lu also added that this is not her first time spotting Sambar deer.

She once saw a young buck in the forest too.

Male Sambar deer, also known as bucks, have recognisable antlers with three tines, meaning that the antlers tend to have three branches.

A young buck that Lu spotted earlier this year. Image courtesy of Katherine Lu.

More about Sambar deer in Singapore

During the 1940s, Sambar deer (Rusa unicolor) were thought to be locally extinct due to poaching and habitat loss.

But, the deer started reappearing, possibly after some deer escaped from Singapore Zoo.

Sambar deer are native to the region and can be found in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Related stories:

Top image courtesy of Katherine Lu

New halal hawker stall at Old Airport Road selling S$5 pho run by Vietnamese Muslim

Looks good.

July 02, 2021, 06:48 PM

S’pore-educated woman scientist now famous globally for pushing Covid-19 lab-leak theory since the start

Since March 2020.

July 02, 2021, 06:26 PM

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug. 22, 2021

He is expected to announce the government's decision on whether Muslim nurses can wear the tudong at work.

July 02, 2021, 06:01 PM

Haw Par Villa has reopened, fully air-conditioned 10 Courts of Hell to reopen in October

It was closed for the past 9 months for upgrading works.

July 02, 2021, 05:50 PM

Monitor lizard & terrapin chill in the sun at Pasir Ris Park Lily Pond

Friends.

July 02, 2021, 04:18 PM

2021 NDP packs will contain fewer items, to be given to The Float @ Marina Bay spectators only

With prudence in mind.

July 02, 2021, 04:10 PM

NDP 2021 theme song 'The Road Ahead' performed by 4 S'porean singers including Linying & Sezairi Sezali

First live-action and animated NDP music video.

July 02, 2021, 04:01 PM

Employers should support workers who get vaccinated, such as granting paid time-off

Measures undertaken by the employer should be communicated clearly to their employees.

July 02, 2021, 04:00 PM

S'porean frontliners invited to watch NDP 2021 at The Float @ Marina Bay, Red Lions landing in heartlands on weekend before Aug. 9

First live-virtual NDP.

July 02, 2021, 03:59 PM

S'pore chilli crab burger & kaya toast now sold at South Korean convenience stores

South Korean taste buds meet Singapore foods.

July 02, 2021, 03:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.