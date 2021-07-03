Quah Ting Wen & Shanti Pereira qualify for Tokyo, growing S'pore's Olympic contingent to 23

Swimmer Quah Ting Wen and sprinter Veronica Shanti Pereira will compete at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics (July 23-Aug 8), after getting their spots via universality places set aside by their sports governing bodies on Friday (July 2).

Their qualifications mean that the Team Singapore contingent is now 23 athletes strong, including defending Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.

Quah's third Olympics

The Singapore Swimming Association announced on Friday (July 2) that Quah, 28, had qualified as she was the highest ranked athlete based upon the FINA points table achieved by June.

Her points were taken from the 50m and 100m freestyle events.

The multiple SEA Games gold medallist, who holds six national records, will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo.

She joins her younger brother, Quah Zheng Wen, Schooling, and Chantal Liew as the nation's swimming representatives at the Olympics.

Quah said: "My training mates and I have all been trying to make the Olympic Games team since the beginning of 2019, and it has been an even longer season due to Covid, and having training be so stretched out and so inconsistent has been so taxing physically and mentally."

She said that she was "disappointed that there won't be more people going", as many teammates tried their best and were on the edge of making the team.

"That was the goal after Rio, to have more of us be there together. Whatever it is, I am proud to be able to wear the flag and represent my country in Japan and will do my best to make everyone proud," Quah added.

Pereira's Olympic debut

Pereira was selected as the nominated universality entry in accordance with Singapore’s Athletic Association selection criteria as the top ranked athlete in Singapore.

This will be her debut appearance at the Olympic Games.

She currently holds the national record of 23.60secs for the 200m sprint, and will be competing in the women’s 200m event.

Edwin Tong: "Double happiness in swimming and athletics"

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated Quah and Pereira on making it to the Olympic contingent in a Facebook post on Friday night (July 2).

Tong wished both the best and to fly Singapore's flag high.

Singapore Tokyo 2020 contingent Athletics 1. Veronica Shanti Pereira (women's 200m) Badminton 2. Loh Kean Yew (men's singles) 3. Yeo Jia Min (women's singles) Diving 4. Freida Lim (women's 10m platform) 5. Jonathan Chan (men's 10m platform) Equestrian 6. Caroline Chew (individual dressage) Fencing 7. Amita Berthier (women's foil) 8. Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman (women's épée) Gymnastics 9. Tan Sze En (women's individual all-around) Rowing 10. Joan Poh (women's single sculls) Sailing 11. Amanda Ng (women's RS:X) 12 & 13. Kimberly Lim & Cecilia Low (women's 49er FX) 14. Ryan Lo (men's laser) Shooting 15. Adele Tan (women's 10m air rifle) Swimming 16. Chantal Liew (women's 10km open water) 17. Joseph Schooling (men's 100m fly, 100m free) 18. Quah Ting Wen (women's 50m & 100m free) 19. Quah Zheng Wen (men's 100m & 200m fly, 100m backstroke) Table tennis 20 & 21. Clarence Chew (men's singles) Feng Tianwei (women's singles & team) 22. Lin Ye (women's team) 23. Yu Mengyu (women's singles & team)

Source: Singapore Swimming Association Facebook and Team Singapore Facebook.