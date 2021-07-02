Back

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug. 22, 2021

He is expected to announce the government's decision on whether Muslim nurses can wear the tudong at work.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 02, 2021, 06:01 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be delivering the National Day Rally speech on August 22, Sunday.

The event will be held physically at Mediacorp at 1 Star Avenue, according to the statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

No further details were announced yet.

There was no National Day Rally for the first time in Singapore's history last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, PM Lee said that the government will be announcing its decision on the incorporation of the tudung as part of Muslim nurses' uniform by National Day Rally.

He also said in May Day Rally that he will be providing updates on how the government will be supporting low-income workers better through Progressive Wage Model (PWM) and other plans during the National Day Rally.

Top image via PM Lee's Facebook

