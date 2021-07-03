Back

Man, 80, found dead in Kallang River, police does not suspect foul play

Investigations are ongoing.

Lean Jinghui | July 03, 2021, 01:55 PM

On the morning of July 3, a significant part of the Kallang Park Connector was found to be cordoned off.

The police has sealed off the area near the Kolam Ayer ABC Waterfront at Geylang Bahru.

At least six police officers were spotted on the scene, as well as a blue tent often used to cover the body of a deceased at a crime scene.

Via Lauren Choo

Via Lauren Choo

80-year-old man died

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at Block 63 Kallang Bahru on July 3 at 8:40am.

The body of a 80-year-old man was found floating in the waters and was retrieved by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

He was subsequently pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Lauren Choo

