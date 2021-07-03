Back

KOI S'pore launches Orh Nee & Sweet Potato bubble tea series at selected outlets

Nice.

Siti Hawa | July 03, 2021, 03:01 PM

KOI Singapore recently announced that it will be introducing two new flavours: Orh Nee and Sweet Potato.

Here's a visual of what both drinks look like:

Photo via KOI Singapore

Orh Nee series

For the Orh Nee series, customers can opt for Milk Tea, Fresh Milk or Black Tea Latte.

Each drink, priced at S$5.90, comes with Taro paste and Taro Q.

The Orh Nee series is only available at KOI Thé outlets.

Photo by sunnyrunnyeggs/Instagram.

Photo by sunnyrunnyeggs/Instagram.

Sweet Potato Series

For the Sweet Potato series, customers can opt for Milk Tea or Fresh Milk.

Each drink, also priced at S$5.90 comes with Sweet Potato paste and Taro Q.

The Sweet Potato series will only be available at KOI Express outlets, except for Raffles City and North Point outlets.

View the full list of outlets here.

Top photos via KOI Singapore and Winnie S/Google Maps

