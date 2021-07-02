Back

New halal hawker stall at Old Airport Road selling S$5 pho run by Vietnamese Muslim

Ashley Tan | July 02, 2021, 06:48 PM

Here's another food option for Muslims staying in the Kallang area.

A new hawker stall at Old Airport Road Food Centre is serving up halal Vietnamese fare.

Eminami opened on June 18, and is run by Emina Abdullah, a Vietnamese-born Muslim.

Photo from Eminami / FB

Wanting to serve authentic Vietnamese food

According to 8 Days, 31-year-old Emina moved here six years ago.

Dissatisfied at the limited options of halal Vietnamese food in Singapore, she decided to take matters into her hands by making her own halal Vietnamese meals.

Cooking is not new for Emina — previously in her Vietnam hometown of Mui Ne, she ran her own eatery selling beef noodles as well.

Emina told 8 Days that she has not tweaked her Vietnamese dishes to suit Singaporeans' tastes, as she wants to give people here a taste of "authentic" Vietnamese cuisine.

Eminami — which Emina operates by herself, or occasionally with her husband's help — serves only four items.

Pho bo

Pho bo, or beef noodle soup, costs S$5.

Photo from Eminami / FB

Bun bo

Bun bo, or spicy beef noodles, also costs S$5.

Photo from Eminami / FB

Com tam

If you more of a 'rice bucket', you can try the com tam, or grilled chicken with broken rice, which costs S$4.50.

Broken rice is commonly used in Vietnamese cuisine, and refers to rice grains "broken" or fractured during the milling process.

Compared to conventional rice, broken rice is softer and absorbs flavours more easily.

Photo from Eminami / FB

Gui cuon

Gui cuon, or spring rolls wrapped in translucent rice paper, costs S$4.50.

The spring rolls are accompanied by a zesty dipping sauce.

Photo from Eminami / FB

Address: Blk 51 Old Airport Road, #01-47

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday — 8:30am to 5:30pm. Closed on Wednesdays.

Top photo from Eminami / FB

