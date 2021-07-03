Tampines hawker sells unusual durian fish soup for S$12

If you're a fan of durian and have an appetite for adventure, you can check out the S$12 durian fish soup at Tampines.

Seasonal special

Created by 40-year-old hawker Derrick Ng, the unique concoction combines the benefits of durian and fish broth into one.

Ng has been cooking a standard batang fish soup (S$6) since 2012 and he began experimenting with the seasonal special last year.

Ng told Lianhe Zaobao that he begun experimenting with the flavours, after some customers told him that eating more durians could enhance one's health.

According to Ng, further research showed that the durian fruit is nutrient-dense and contains a lot of fibre.

Hence, Ng decided to add durian as an ingredient.

In an interview with 8days, Ng explained that the durian flesh is shredded and added to the fish broth.

The durian is organically grown, and obtained from Bao Sheng Durian Farm, a Malaysian family-run business that focuses on “biodynamic, organic farming”.

"Mixed reviews"

According to 8days, Ng has seen “mixed reactions” from diners who have tried the heady dish.

In a post to the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group, food blogger Angela Chng said that the dish was actually "quite tasty".

She wrote: "I tried it out of curiosity, and surprisingly, the durian taste is actually not so strong and blends well with the peppery soup".

She added that she knew Ng as someone who is health-conscious, and would always try to source for nutritious and healthy ingredients for his customers.

"Sold out"

The durian fish soup was sold out one-and-a-half hours after opening, according to its post on July 1.

It was also sold out today (July 3).

https://www.facebook.com/wangyuanfishsoup/posts/3061511464072289?__cft__[0]=AZWXwIPNX9ssKmMqdRoB1LOAbHRu00XoLox2NZXa8EMl200NjFe9-s4KTw0Q-Po6O9ZBEZ1WEGLmoQZhdkJmD1Ksgyq2we-bhUhWqpzIRkrSf7ZU8V51MsWnKaTeixtHLl-idkiSD8VpWLhYLCaigKNtsQMVRNoutkFMwaR24NiM6Q&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Details for Wang Yuan Fish Soup

Address: 519A Tampines Central 8, Singapore 521519

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm daily

Top image via Wang Yuan Fish Soup Facebook