Back

Tampines hawker sells unusual durian fish soup for S$12

Durian fever.

Lean Jinghui | July 03, 2021, 08:05 PM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're a fan of durian and have an appetite for adventure, you can check out the S$12 durian fish soup at Tampines.

Seasonal special

Created by 40-year-old hawker Derrick Ng, the unique concoction combines the benefits of durian and fish broth into one.

Ng has been cooking a standard batang fish soup (S$6) since 2012 and he began experimenting with the seasonal special last year.

Ng told Lianhe Zaobao that he begun experimenting with the flavours, after some customers told him that eating more durians could enhance one's health.

According to Ng, further research showed that the durian fruit is nutrient-dense and contains a lot of fibre.

Hence, Ng decided to add durian as an ingredient.

In an interview with 8days, Ng explained that the durian flesh is shredded and added to the fish broth.

The durian is organically grown, and obtained from Bao Sheng Durian Farm, a Malaysian family-run business that focuses on “biodynamic, organic farming”.

"Mixed reviews"

According to 8days, Ng has seen “mixed reactions” from diners who have tried the heady dish.

In a post to the Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 Facebook group, food blogger Angela Chng said that the dish was actually "quite tasty".

She wrote: "I tried it out of curiosity, and surprisingly, the durian taste is actually not so strong and blends well with the peppery soup".

She added that she knew Ng as someone who is health-conscious, and would always try to source for nutritious and healthy ingredients for his customers.

"Sold out"

The durian fish soup was sold out one-and-a-half hours after opening, according to its post on July 1.

It was also sold out today (July 3).

https://www.facebook.com/wangyuanfishsoup/posts/3061511464072289?__cft__[0]=AZWXwIPNX9ssKmMqdRoB1LOAbHRu00XoLox2NZXa8EMl200NjFe9-s4KTw0Q-Po6O9ZBEZ1WEGLmoQZhdkJmD1Ksgyq2we-bhUhWqpzIRkrSf7ZU8V51MsWnKaTeixtHLl-idkiSD8VpWLhYLCaigKNtsQMVRNoutkFMwaR24NiM6Q&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Details for Wang Yuan Fish Soup

Address: 519A Tampines Central 8, Singapore 521519

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm daily

Top image via Wang Yuan Fish Soup Facebook 

Hawker, 74, sells XL-sized tutu kueh at S$1 a piece in Tiong Bahru & Jurong

Nice.

July 03, 2021, 06:43 PM

M'sians start the White Flag movement to ensure the needy get help amid Covid-19 restrictions

Malaysians helping each other out.

July 03, 2021, 06:20 PM

Quah Ting Wen & Shanti Pereira qualify for Tokyo, growing S'pore's Olympic contingent to 23

It will be Quah's third Olympics.

July 03, 2021, 04:18 PM

Man who allegedly hurled racist remarks & attacked S'porean undergrad, charged for public nuisance

He is also being investigated for the offence of uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person.

July 03, 2021, 04:10 PM

S’porean chef in US taught herself laksa, rendang & chilli crab so S’poreans overseas can have taste of home

Stories of us: Emily Lim tells us why she started selling hawker food in San Francisco and how she wants to represent Singapore overseas.

July 03, 2021, 03:43 PM

4 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, none unlinked

Today's update.

July 03, 2021, 03:39 PM

KOI S'pore launches Orh Nee & Sweet Potato bubble tea series at selected outlets

Nice.

July 03, 2021, 03:01 PM

Man, 80, found dead in Kallang River, police does not suspect foul play

Investigations are ongoing.

July 03, 2021, 01:55 PM

40 residents evacuated after fire at Blk 395 Tampines Ave 7, 1 sent to hospital

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

July 03, 2021, 01:30 PM

Mothership Investigates: Smoked salmon at S'pore supermarkets actually made from 'salmon trout'

We dive into the curious case of salmon trout masquerading as salmon.

July 03, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.