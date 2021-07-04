'This is in our own country, M'sia': Doctor warns of critical Covid-19 situation in Selangor in FB post

A Facebook video uploaded on July 1 went viral after it depicted the dire state of a hospital in one of Malaysia's hardest hit states.

The short one-and-a-half minute video, which has garnered over 77,000 views and shared more than 2,400 times, was uploaded by medical doctor Arisman, and revealed the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in Klang Valley, Selangor.

Overwhelming number of patients

In the video, the camera pans across several bedridden patients in what looks like an intensive care unit (ICU) of an extremely crowded hospital.

Some doctors, clad in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), are seen attending to some of the patients.

A few patients have respiratory ventilators strapped on, while others are seated in wheelchairs.

In his post, Arisman wrote that all the patients in the video are Covid-19 patients or patients under investigation (PUI).

He added:

"This is in our own country, Malaysia. Not in India. Not in Indonesia."

Arisman also stressed that Covid-19 cases remained high and in the thousands, with "critical Covid cases" in the hundreds and double-digit deaths every day.

He then pointed out that if the Covid-19 situation continued to deteriorate, the healthcare workers on hand would no longer be able to provide "maximum treatment" for the overwhelming number of patients.

Netizens express well-wishes and support for frontline workers

Arisman implored other Malaysians in the country to obey current lockdown measures, and to stay at home where possible.

According to Arisman, many frontline workers were burnt out from having battled Covid-19 for more than a year.

Many netizens subsequently commented on the post, expressing their well-wishes for the speedy recovery of patients, as well as support and gratitude for frontline workers.

On July 3, Malaysia reported 6,658 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 772,607.

#COVID19 update for July 3. Malaysia recorded 6,658 new positive cases with 107 deaths. pic.twitter.com/fHR8rt2hYY — KKMalaysia🇲🇾 (@KKMPutrajaya) July 3, 2021

