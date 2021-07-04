1 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, currently unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (July 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 62,617.

One locally transmitted case

There is one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, who is currently unlinked.

In addition, there are 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared via by MOH tonight.

Daily cases in the past week:

June 28: 9

June 29: 10

June 30: 16

July 1: 10

July 2: 10

July 3: 7

July 4: 11

Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng