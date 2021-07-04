Back

1 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, currently unlinked

Afternoon update.

Siti Hawa | July 04, 2021, 04:03 PM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (July 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 62,617.

One locally transmitted case

There is one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, who is currently unlinked.

In addition, there are 10 imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Nine were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Further updates will be shared via by MOH tonight.

Daily cases in the past week:

June 28: 9

June 29: 10

June 30: 16

July 1: 10

July 2: 10

July 3: 7

July 4: 11

Top photo via Zhangxin Zheng

At least 17 dead after military plane crashes in southern Philippines

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

July 04, 2021, 04:00 PM

64-year-old ex-convict & single father sells curry puffs from home to raise son

Stories of Us: As an ex-convict and single father to a young son, Zul faces many challenges. He talked to us about how his journey would not have been possible without the help of volunteers.

July 04, 2021, 03:02 PM

Tom Holland & Zendaya photographed kissing in car, previously denied dating rumours

Sweet.

July 04, 2021, 02:45 PM

Chee Soon Juan's Orange & Teal cafe to close on Mondays after overwhelming demand

The staff have been hard at work for the last two weeks.

July 04, 2021, 01:29 PM

Cinnamon & brown sugar injeolmi 'croffles' now available at BreadTalk for S$2.20

Nice.

July 04, 2021, 12:33 PM

Comment: Why do we need a S$300 fine to get us to return our trays?

We have no problems returning our trays in school. Why the struggle elsewhere?

July 04, 2021, 11:46 AM

'This is in our own country, M'sia': Doctor warns of critical Covid-19 situation in Selangor in FB post

The video was allegedly taken in one of the busiest hospitals in Klang Valley.

July 04, 2021, 11:09 AM

NEA tells firms to remove 'Tray Return Ambassador' ads

This role doesn't even really exist.

July 04, 2021, 04:21 AM

Mandatory testing uncovers 2 Covid-19 cases at Lengkok Bahru, no cases at Henderson Crescent

Viral fragments were found in wastewater samples as Lengkok Bahru.

July 03, 2021, 11:33 PM

4 more Covid-19 cases added to the Henderson Crescent and CGH clusters on July 3

No unlinked cases reported today.

July 03, 2021, 10:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.