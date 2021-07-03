Back

40 residents evacuated after fire at Blk 395 Tampines Ave 7, 1 sent to hospital

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Guan Zhen Tan | July 03, 2021, 01:30 PM

Events

Cellarbration Alcohol Warehouse Sale

24 June 2021 - 31 July 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire broke out at Blk 395 Tampines Avenue 7 on July 3 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 9.40 am.

Occupant rescued

SCDF rescued an occupant through the window of the affected unit on the 10th floor, while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the unit.

The rescued occupant was assessed by a paramedic but subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

The fire, which was in a bedroom of the unit, was extinguished with one water jet.

Residents from four storeys evacuated

40 residents from levels nine to 12 of the affected block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

An 11th-floor resident fell during the evacuation and was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Top image via SCDF's Facebook post

Man, 80, found dead in Kallang River, police does not suspect foul play

Investigations are ongoing.

July 03, 2021, 01:55 PM

Mothership Investigates: Smoked salmon at S'pore supermarkets actually made from 'salmon trout'

We dive into the curious case of salmon trout masquerading as salmon.

July 03, 2021, 12:45 PM

Medical team travels to Pulau Ubin to vaccinate residents at their homes on Jul. 1

No man left behind.

July 03, 2021, 11:41 AM

7 more clinics to offer Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, bringing total to 31: MOH

Two more in the East, two in the North, and three in the Central region.

July 03, 2021, 11:09 AM

S'porean youth, 21, subjected to racist remarks, attacked by 33-year-old man at East Coast Park

The 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested by the police.

July 03, 2021, 01:24 AM

1 new Covid-19 case linked to Henderson Crescent cluster; Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster closed

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased.

July 02, 2021, 10:37 PM

From heavy metal to montessori: S’porean preschool teacher shares her unconventional path to her dream job

Stories of Us: It took her longer than she expected but Yati got there in the end.

July 02, 2021, 10:36 PM

Cat in Turkey now world famous for openly hating & smacking random strangers who walk pass it

Can't tell if very playful or plain unfriendly.

July 02, 2021, 08:21 PM

Grazing Sambar deer in S'pore caught on camera with its mouth wide-open

It was with another doe.

July 02, 2021, 07:04 PM

New halal hawker stall at Old Airport Road selling S$5 pho run by Vietnamese Muslim

Looks good.

July 02, 2021, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.