40 residents evacuated after fire at Blk 395 Tampines Ave 7, 1 sent to hospital

A fire broke out at Blk 395 Tampines Avenue 7 on July 3 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 9.40 am.

Occupant rescued

SCDF rescued an occupant through the window of the affected unit on the 10th floor, while firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the unit.

The rescued occupant was assessed by a paramedic but subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

The fire, which was in a bedroom of the unit, was extinguished with one water jet.

Residents from four storeys evacuated

40 residents from levels nine to 12 of the affected block were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

An 11th-floor resident fell during the evacuation and was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

