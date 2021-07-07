7 more clinics to offer Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, bringing total to 31: MOH

Seven more private clinics have been selected to provide the Sinovac-CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine under the Special Access Route (SAR), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release on July 2.

This brings the total number of clinics offering the Sinovac vaccine to 31.

To clear existing appointment lists

According to MOH, the additional seven clinics will assist in clearing the appointment lists from the 24 institutions currently already offering Sinovac since June 18.

It said that some of the group clinics in the current list of providers will be "ramping up their services to help improve the wait times for individuals on the clinics’ appointment lists".

MOH clarified that the seven clinics may not take in new appointments from those opting to take the vaccine.

List of additional providers

The private clinics will continue to be able to draw from the Government’s existing stock, and administer the vaccine to Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass Holders who wish to take it.

The seven clinics added to the list are:

HeartlandHealth clinic in Circuit Road

HeartlandHealth clinic in New Upper Changi Road

Icon Cancer Centre Mount Alvernia

Icon Health Screening

Pinnacle Family Clinics in Woodlands

Pinnacle Family Clinics in Yew Tee

Thomson GP Clinic in Balestier Road

Here's the full list of the 31 selected providers, as well as their vaccination administration fee per dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

The fees of the seven clinics range from $20 to $25:

Interested individuals are reminded to call the clinic or book an appointment prior to heading down to avoid long queues.

Pre-Event Testing needed for those with Sinovac

In addition, Pre-Event Testing (PET) will continue to be needed for individuals vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine.

MOH explained that there currently remains insufficient international data on the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine against the more contagious Delta variant.

"As the Delta variant becomes more dominant around the world and more data becomes available, we will make an objective assessment and review whether individuals who have received SAR vaccines can also be exempted from PET."

MOH also noted that the vaccine is currently not covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), as the Sinovac vaccine is not yet approved under the national vaccination programme.

Individuals who wish to receive Sinovac should discuss the risks and benefits with their doctors at these selected private clinics, and jointly make an informed decision.

According to MOH, there are plans to bring in other non-mRNA vaccines to be part of the national vaccination programme before the end of the year, subject to supply and regulatory approval.

If approved under the national programme, those inoculated with these vaccines will similarly be exempted from PET.

More details will be provided at a later date.

