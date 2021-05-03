Back

13 people, aged between 21 & 33, found allegedly drinking alcohol & socialising in Ubi office

They are being investigated for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures.

Jane Zhang | May 03, 2021, 01:47 PM

Five men and eight women between the ages of 21 and 33 were found allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising in an office unit in Ubi on May 1.

The police are investigating them for alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Karaoke equipment also found

On May 1, police conducted a raid on an office unit along Ubi Road 2, where they found the 13 individuals allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising within the unit, according to a police news release.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided at the venue without valid licences. Karaoke equipment was also found at the unit, and was seized as a case exhibit.

A 31-year-old man, who is believed to be the operator of the unit, will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015.

For providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid license, he could be fined of up to S$20,000 for each offence.

Police will continue to take tough enforcement action

Police advised members of public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously:

"The Police will continue to take tough enforcement action against illicit activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities, or in breach of safe distancing measures, will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Top photos via Singapore Police Force. 

