Michelin-starred Tsuta may be known for its ramen, but the restaurant has recently expanded its dining concept to launch Tsuta Japanese Dining.

In addition to eight signature ramen flavours, diners can order a range of new items such as makis, sushi cones, tempura, rice bowls, hamburg, and okonomiyaki (savoury Japanese pancakes).

Opened on Apr. 29 at [email protected], here are some of the offerings at this new restaurant with a seating capacity of 30.

Sushi cones

One of the specialties here is the sushi cones, which are rolls of housemate butter sushi rice.

These are available in three flavours — salmon roe (Ikura Temaki, S$8), minced tuna (Negitoro Temaki, S$8), and Hokkaido sea urchin (Uni Temaki, S$18).

Maki rolls

The Salted Egg Roll (S$16.80) is a salmon sashimi and avocado roll drizzled with salted egg yolk sauce and tobiko.

Lined with slices of avocado, the Avocado Ebi Roll (S$16.80) is layered with signature housemade sweet chilli mayo sauce, similarly topped with tobiko.

Beef lovers may opt for the Wagyu Beef Roll (S$21.80) that uses U.S. Wagyu beef topped with steak sauce, fried garlic chips, white sesame seeds, and chives.

Other rolls like the Mango Ebi Roll (S$16.80) and Saikyo Miso California roll (S$13.80), a twist on the usual California roll, are also available.

Hot dishes

They also have rice bowls to warm your cold, hungry selves.

The Aburi Salmon Mentaiko Don (S$16.80/S$9.80) contains aburi salmon sashimi slices with mentaiko mayo and ikura on hot rice.

A medley of freshly cubed avocado, salmon and tuna sashimi with signature sauce on top of vinegar rice awaits you when you order the Kaisen Don (S$19.90/S$12.80).

The Wagyu Beef Bon (S$19.80) features pan-seared Wagyu beef with housemade steak sauce, topped with an onsen egg and garlic chips.

For deep-fried breaded items, their fried section boasts a variety of items like black tiger prawn, scallop, tonkatsu, assorted seafood and vegetables.

For a mix of vegetables and seafood, check out the Assorted Fry Platter (S$21.80) comprising prawns, scallops, lotus root and asparagus.

Add a rice set and chicken soup for S$2.80.

Check out the Grill section for the Beef Hamburg (S$13.80) served on a hot plate Japanese-style with minced beef Hamburg, corn, asparagus and potato with teriyaki sauce.

If you like Japanese-style savoury pancakes, order the Seafood Okonomiyaki (S$16.80) that is pan-grilled with prawns, char siu and cabbage before being topped with housemate miso sauce, mayo, and garnished with bonito flakes and aonori.

Ramen

Of course, Tsuta will not deprive you of ramen as well.

Some highlights you can find are:

Premium Char Siu Shoyu Soba (S$18.80/S$12.80)

Teriyaki Chicken Paitan Soba(S$12.80/$8.80)

Mala Tonkotsu Soba (S$13.80/$9.80)

Crab Soba with Premium Char Siu & Crab Shell ($23.80)

Ramen addicts can also stand a chance to win 365 bowls of ramen for an entire year.

From now until Jul. 1, 2021, visit the branch at [email protected], scan the QR code, and fill up the form, or click here.

The winner can redeem their free bowl from Jul 15, 2021 to Jul. 14, 2022 at any Tsuta outlet, limited to a maximum of one redemption per day for dine-in basis only.

Tsuta Japanese Dining

Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd #01 - 16, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top images by Tsuta Singapore.