Covid-19: TTSH cluster grows to 35 cases, ICA cluster to 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (May 3).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 61,235.

Among the new cases, 10 are in the community and seven are imported.

Eight linked to TTSH Cluster

Eight of the community cases reported today are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster. This brings the total number of cases in the TTSH cluster to 35.

Five of the cases — Cases 62786, 62787, 62791, 62794 and 62795 — are patients who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D, the same ward which Case 62541 (the first case identified in the TTSH cluster) was deployed at.

The remaining three cases — Cases 62781, 62784 and 62790 — are staff working at TTSH.

Five TTSH patients

Case 62786 is an 82-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 21 and was transferred to NCID on Apr.28.

She was tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 28 and again on May 1, and both results were negative.

On May. 2, she was tested again even though she is asymptomatic, and this time her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

Her serology test result is negative.

Case 62787 is a 94-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 9, and was transferred to NCID on Apr. 28.

She was tested for Covid-19 on April 28 and her result was negative. She developed a cough on May 2, and was tested again.

This time, her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

Her serology test result is negative.

Case 62791 is a 70-year-old male Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 21, and was transferred to NCID on Apr. 28.

He was tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 30 and his result was negative.

On May. 2, he was tested again for Covid-19 even though he is asymptomatic, and his result came back positive on the same day.

His serology test result is negative.

Case 62794 is a 53-year-old female Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 26, and was transferred to NCID on Apr. 28. She was tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 28 and again on Apr.30, and both results were negative.

She developed a cough on May. 1 and was swabbed the next day. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection. Later on the same day, she developed a fever and runny nose.

Her serology test result is negative.

Case 62795 is a 79-year-old male Singaporean who had been warded in TTSH Ward 9D from Apr. 22 and was transferred to NCID on Apr. 28. He was tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 28, and his result was negative.

On May 2, he was tested again for Covid-19 even though he is asymptomatic, and his result came back positive the next day.

His serology test result is negative.

Three TTSH staff

Case 62781 is a 22-year-old female Malaysian national who is employed by UEMS Solutions Pte Ltd and deployed as a porter at TTSH.

She developed a sore throat on Apr. 29 but did not seek medical treatment, and subsequently developed a fever and body aches on May 1.

On May 2, she sought treatment at TTSH emergency department and her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection.

Her serology test result is negative.

Case 62784 is a 25-year-old female Singaporean who works as a nurse at TTSH emergency department.

She developed a fever and sore throat on May 2, and sought treatment at TTSH emergency department.

Her test result came back positive on the same day.

Her serology test result is pending.

Case 62790 is a 26-year-old female Vietnam national who works as a nurse at TTSH Ward 9D. She was tested for Covid-19 on Apr.28 and her result was negative. She was placed on quarantine on Apr. 29 and conveyed to a dedicated facility the next day.

On May 2, she was tested again for Covid-19 even though she is asymptomatic, and this time her test came back positive.

Her serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection.

She had also received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 18, and the second dose on Feb.8.

Two linked to ICA officer cluster

Two other community cases reported today — Cases 62779 and 62780 — are linked to the ICA cluster which currently comprises 11 cases.

Case 62779 is a 37-year-old female Philippines national who is a homemaker, and Case 62780 is a 3-year-old male Singaporean.

They are the spouse and child of another confirmed Covid-19 patient (Case 62571).

Both Cases 62779 and 62780 were also identified as close contacts of the first patient identified in the ICA cluster (Case 62517). Hence, Cases 62779 and 62780 were placed on quarantine on Apr. 27.

They were tested for Covid-19 during quarantine on Apr. 28 and their results were negative.

On May 1, they were tested again even though they are asymptomatic and their test results came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

Case 62779’s serology test result is negative while Case 62780’s is pending.

Seven imported cases

MOH also reported seven imported cases on May 3.

They have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the imported cases:

Three are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the Philippines.

One is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Nepal.

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from the Philippines and Russia.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit a family member who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

20 more discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,806 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 131 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

267 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

A total of 31 cases in Singapore have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location

MOH also regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There is one new location reported today, which is Hougang Mall on May 1.

Here is the full list of locations:

Top photo by Alan Lin/Google Maps