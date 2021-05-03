Cafe in Yishun with scenic views offers sourdough toast, brioche & matcha red bean mochi from S$2.50

Slow Bakes Cafe Bakery, a cafe in Yishun, offers scenic views and a variety of bakes.

Here's a look at the cafe:

Menu

Some of the items available include:

Matcha Red Bean Mochi (S$3)

Mushroom Cheese (S$3)

Cherry Tomato Cheese (S$2.50)

Garlic Bun (S$3.50)

Do note, however, that their availability may vary from day to day.

They also offer toast at S$2.50 per slice, and you can choose both your bread and spread:

Choice of bread: Sourdough Slice, Sourdough Baguette, Pumpkin Loaf, Matcha Loaf, Brioche Slice, Homemade old school Sourdough and more

Choice of spread: Unsweetened peanut butter, Unsweetened almond butter, Traditional Kaya and more

Breakfast Sets

Alternatively, you can go for their Breakfast Set (S$6.50) which comes with toast, soft-boiled eggs and a drink.

Slow Bakes Cafe Bakery (Located in Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre)

Address: 30A Yishun Central, 1, Singapore 768796

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 7am to 2pm

Top photos via @youxiaaaaa on Instagram and Say Beng Lim/Google Maps