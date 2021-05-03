Cafe in Yishun with scenic views offers sourdough toast, brioche & matcha red bean mochi from S$2.50

Slow Bakes Cafe Bakery, a cafe in Yishun, offers scenic views and a variety of bakes.
Here's a look at the cafe:
Menu
Some of the items available include:
- Matcha Red Bean Mochi (S$3)
- Mushroom Cheese (S$3)
- Cherry Tomato Cheese (S$2.50)
- Garlic Bun (S$3.50)
Do note, however, that their availability may vary from day to day.
They also offer toast at S$2.50 per slice, and you can choose both your bread and spread:
- Choice of bread: Sourdough Slice, Sourdough Baguette, Pumpkin Loaf, Matcha Loaf, Brioche Slice, Homemade old school Sourdough and more
- Choice of spread: Unsweetened peanut butter, Unsweetened almond butter, Traditional Kaya and more
Breakfast Sets
Alternatively, you can go for their Breakfast Set (S$6.50) which comes with toast, soft-boiled eggs and a drink.
Slow Bakes Cafe Bakery (Located in Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre)
Address: 30A Yishun Central, 1, Singapore 768796
Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 7am to 2pm
Top photos via @youxiaaaaa on Instagram and Say Beng Lim/Google Maps
