S'pore General Hospital & Sengkang General Hospital report surge in A&E patients

Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) have reported a high number of patients at their accidents and emergency department (A&E).

Surge in patients at A&E

SGH and SKGH shared this information on their Facebook pages on April 30 and May 1 respectively.

According to their posts, priority will only be given to those who are critically ill. Other patients should also expect a longer waiting time.

Each patient will only be allowed one companion.

The hospitals have also advised members of the public to seek medical attention at a general practitioner or a polyclinic if their condition is not critical.

SKH wards at full capacity

SKH also added that their wards are running at full capacity.

You can see their Facebook posts here:

SGH

SKH

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment and will update this article accordingly.

It is not known whether the surge in patients is related to the recent discovery of a Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), and a subsequent lockdown of four wards.

Since April 29, no visitors will be allowed into TTSH wards until further notice, following a spike of Covid-19 cases linked to the hospital.

Top image from Zheng Zhangxin.