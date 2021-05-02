Back

PM Muhyiddin's S'pore visit with PM Lee postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia can wait.

Belmont Lay | May 02, 2021, 05:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is postponing his May 3, 2021 Singapore visit to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart, Hishammuddin Hussein, announced on Sunday, May 2 that the meeting between the two leaders planned for Monday will not proceed.

Both parties cited the current situation in the two countries saying it does not provide the "right environment" for discussions on the gradual resumption of cross-border travel.

Muhyiddin previously said he was invited to attend the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders' Retreat after Singapore sent a letter from PM Lee in March during Vivian's Malaysia visit.

Singapore & Malaysia sees spike in cases

Singapore has seen a spike in Covid-19 community cases over the past week.

Malaysia likewise has seen a jump in cases over the past two weeks.

Vivian said: "Given the very volatile nature of the Covid situation on both sides, it makes sense to focus primarily on the domestic control of the pandemic while Datuk Hishammuddin and myself continue to do our homework on the parameters for the schemes that can be announced later."

Hishammuddin said: "We have to stress that it is very challenging for both sides to come up with a concrete and safe solution (for) across border movements at the moment, and also to frame what we can announce to the public."

"So we both felt that it would be much more opportune for the two prime ministers to meet at a slightly later date, at a more appropriate time."

A joint statement from the two ministers on Sunday said both sides welcomed the resumption of in-person official exchanges.

"The two ministers agreed on the importance of convening the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat in Singapore later this year, once the pandemic situation improves," they said.

Top photo via Kenali Johor Jom Facebook

S'pore Night Safari staff re-enacts moment visitors ask about new 'white & flying animal'

Spoiler: There is no new white and flying animal.

May 02, 2021, 04:45 PM

14 new community cases in S'pore on May 2, 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Further updates will be shared tonight.

May 02, 2021, 03:54 PM

Kind S'pore dentist charges migrant worker S$100 only for wisdom tooth extraction

A little kindness goes a long way.

May 02, 2021, 02:05 PM

Juvenile owl in Pasir Ris Park puzzled why it's treated like a god

It likely felt worshipped.

May 02, 2021, 01:54 PM

All e-scooter & e-bicycle users in S'pore must take MCQ test from June 30, 2021

Or else they are not allowed to ride on dedicated paths or roads.

May 02, 2021, 01:08 PM

S'porean Shou Zi Chew named new TikTok CEO

TikTok is currently valued at almost US$400 billion (S$532 billion).

May 02, 2021, 12:34 PM

'Coffee Shop King' Hoon Thing Leong made 11-year-old son work in coffee shop to keep him humble

The senior Hoon was known to be stubborn and hardworking.

May 02, 2021, 12:07 PM

Cyclist in S'pore awarded record S$13.6 million in damages after 2014 accident left him with brain injuries

Ye's insurers have already made interim payments to Pollmann totalling S$3.1 million.

May 02, 2021, 11:47 AM

'I wanted to smash my baby against the wall': Mothers share struggles with postnatal depression

Postnatal depression affects one in 10 mothers, yet it's hardly talked about. Tracy Heah and Debbra Lee tell us how they struggled with being new mothers.

May 02, 2021, 11:28 AM

Our long-term goal is universal progressive wage model for lower-wage workers: Ng Chee Meng's May Day speech

NTUC will have a S$250 million foundation to help members who need financial assistance, and co-create job opportunities.

May 02, 2021, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.