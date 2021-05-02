PM Muhyiddin's S'pore visit with PM Lee postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is postponing his May 3, 2021 Singapore visit to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart, Hishammuddin Hussein, announced on Sunday, May 2 that the meeting between the two leaders planned for Monday will not proceed.

Both parties cited the current situation in the two countries saying it does not provide the "right environment" for discussions on the gradual resumption of cross-border travel.

Muhyiddin previously said he was invited to attend the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Annual Leaders' Retreat after Singapore sent a letter from PM Lee in March during Vivian's Malaysia visit.

Singapore & Malaysia sees spike in cases

Singapore has seen a spike in Covid-19 community cases over the past week.

Malaysia likewise has seen a jump in cases over the past two weeks.

Vivian said: "Given the very volatile nature of the Covid situation on both sides, it makes sense to focus primarily on the domestic control of the pandemic while Datuk Hishammuddin and myself continue to do our homework on the parameters for the schemes that can be announced later."

Hishammuddin said: "We have to stress that it is very challenging for both sides to come up with a concrete and safe solution (for) across border movements at the moment, and also to frame what we can announce to the public."

"So we both felt that it would be much more opportune for the two prime ministers to meet at a slightly later date, at a more appropriate time."

A joint statement from the two ministers on Sunday said both sides welcomed the resumption of in-person official exchanges.

"The two ministers agreed on the importance of convening the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat in Singapore later this year, once the pandemic situation improves," they said.

