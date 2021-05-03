Back

'Low-key a banger': Phua Chu Kang vaccine rap video charms international viewers

Not only in JB and Batam.

Sulaiman Daud | May 03, 2021, 05:51 PM

It's been less than a day since Gov.sg shared the new Phua Chu Kang rap with the world.

If you haven't seen it, I urge you to take two minutes out of your day to do so. It is, as the kids say, a genuine bop.

Singapore's beloved Phuas, Chu Kang and Rosie, team up to encourage Singaporeans to get vaccinated, and address a few lingering concerns along the way.

For instance, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses or mild allergies can absolutely get vaccinated. Just check with your doctor to make sure.

Some in Singapore didn't seem to like it very much.

Screenshot from Gov.sg Facebook page.

Screenshot from Mothership's Facebook page.

But surprisingly, the video is quite popular on Twitter, with people in other countries loving the rap.

In this context, "f-cks" is a good thing.

Some of the comments mentioned the vaccine rollout in their own countries, with Twitter users wondering why their own governments aren't making similar efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Some were a bit mystified by the Singlish used in the video, but viewed it as a learning experience anyway.

While Singapore is among the top countries in the world for percentage of people vaccinated, countries like Canada, the Philippines and Malaysia have been experiencing a relatively slower vaccine rollout, leading to some frustration.

Despite Singapore's more successful vaccine rollout, vaccine hesitancy is still significant among the population.

That could explain the seeming discrepancy between the local and international reaction to the video.

But if a cheesy rap video does some good in winning over hearts and minds, then we as a nation owe Chu Kang and Rosie a debt of gratitude.

Top image from Gov.sg.

