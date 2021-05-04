Owndays S'pore launches Demon Slayer-themed spectacle frame collection for S$258

Japanese optical chain Owndays has launched a lineup of spectacle frames inspired by the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba".

The products, which are available online and at selected stores, are priced at SS$258 each.

Each item comes with:

Standard high index aspheric lenses

Exclusive spectacle case

Cleaning cloth

Six designs

You can get them in six designs inspired by six characters: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Giyu and Shinobu.

Its frame temples are decorated with motifs unique to each character.

1. Nezuko

The frame is pink in colour which is similar to the colour of Nezuko’s kimono.

The temples are inspired by bamboo, while the checked pattern is taken from Nezuko’s obi sash.

2. Tanjiro

The glossy black colour resembles Tanjiro's Nichirin Sword, while the red pattern mirrors the sword's handle.

The checked pattern is taken from his haori jacket.

3. Zenitsu

The yellow pattern mirrors Zenitsu’s Nichirin Sword handle.

The fish scale motif is from the haori jacket Zenitsu wears.

4. Inosuke

The metal temples are designed to resemble the jagged blade of Inosuke’s Nichirin Swords.

5. Giyu

The frame's deep sapphire colour resembles Giyu's blue eyes.

The temples follow the split design of Giyu’s haori jacket.

6. Shinobu

The reverse side of the metal temples features a butterfly wing motif from the haori jacket that Shinobu wears.

The end pieces of the frame come in a pattern mirroring Shinobu’s Nichirin Sword handle, with a floral embellishment in the design of her sword handguard.

Details

The Demon Slayer-themed spectacle frames are available at 12 outlets:

VivoCity

[email protected]

AMK Hub

Marina Bay Sands

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Jurong Point

Northpoint City

IMM

Jewel Changi Airport

Waterway Point

Bedok Mall

Nex

Alternatively, you may purchase it online by submitting your prescription details here.

Top photos via Owndays