Owndays S'pore launches Demon Slayer-themed spectacle frame collection for S$258

Siti Hawa | May 04, 2021, 10:20 AM

Japanese optical chain Owndays has launched a lineup of spectacle frames inspired by the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba".

The products, which are  available online and at selected stores, are priced at SS$258 each.

Each item comes with:

  • Standard high index aspheric lenses

  • Exclusive spectacle case

  • Cleaning cloth

Six designs

You can get them in six designs inspired by six characters: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Giyu and Shinobu.

Its frame temples are decorated with motifs unique to each character.

1. Nezuko

  • The frame is pink in colour which is similar to the colour of Nezuko’s kimono.

  • The temples are inspired by bamboo, while the checked pattern is taken from Nezuko’s obi sash.

 

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

2. Tanjiro

  • The glossy black colour resembles Tanjiro's Nichirin Sword, while the red pattern mirrors the sword's handle.

  • The checked pattern is taken from his haori jacket.

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

3. Zenitsu

  • The yellow pattern mirrors Zenitsu’s Nichirin Sword handle.

  • The fish scale motif is from the haori jacket Zenitsu wears.

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

4. Inosuke

  • The metal temples are designed to resemble the jagged blade of Inosuke’s Nichirin Swords.

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

5. Giyu

  • The frame's deep sapphire colour resembles Giyu's blue eyes.

  • The temples follow the split design of Giyu’s haori jacket.

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

6. Shinobu

  • The reverse side of the metal temples features a butterfly wing motif from the haori jacket that Shinobu wears.

  • The end pieces of the frame come in a pattern mirroring Shinobu’s Nichirin Sword handle, with a floral embellishment in the design of her sword handguard.

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Photo via Owndays

Details

The Demon Slayer-themed spectacle frames are available at 12 outlets:

  • VivoCity

  • [email protected]

  • AMK Hub

  • Marina Bay Sands

  • Tiong Bahru Plaza

  • Jurong Point

  • Northpoint City

  • IMM

  • Jewel Changi Airport

  • Waterway Point

  • Bedok Mall

  • Nex

Alternatively, you may purchase it online by submitting your prescription details here.

Top photos via Owndays

