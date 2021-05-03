Ong Ye Kung shaves 12-year-old cancer survivor's head for Hair for Hope

On May 2, the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) launched this year's Hair for Hope (HFH) campaign virtually.

First virtual Hair for Hope

This is the first time that the HFH campaign has taken place virtually, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a one-year hiatus, HFH aims to encourage at least 1,500 participants to join the cause and raise S$1.5 million to aid children and families affected by cancer.

Participants can arrange their own offsite shaving or visit one of HFH's 11 partner salons to enjoy a 20 per cent discount.

One can sign up to be a shavee here.

Ceremonial shaver Ong Ye Kung

The guest-of-honour for the event held at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery was Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

As a ceremonial shaver of the event, Ong shared on his Facebook page that he had shaved 12-year-old cancer survivor Terry Goh's head.

Goh is a CCF beneficiary. He was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma when he was seven years old.

He is now in remission.

According to Ong's post, Goh stepped forward to be shaved to show his support for other children who were stricken with cancer.

"Their journeys are not easy and their courage and resilience deserves our support."

You can see Ong's full post here:

Top image from Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.