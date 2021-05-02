S'pore Night Safari staff re-enacts moment visitors ask about new 'white & flying animal'

The Singapore Night Safari is one of the more unique attractions here due to its after-dark offerings.

But it seems the place might be offering more than just sightings of cute, furry critters.

What's white, flying and smells good?

One man named Affann, who appears to be a staff at the Night Safari, has been sharing snippets of his work there on social media platform TikTok.

One of his videos, which currently isn't on his TikTok, was reposted to Facebook.

In the short clip, clad in his Night Safari uniform, Affann re-enacts an interaction with a visitor.

The visitor (role-played by Affann) innocuously asked if there is a new exhibit with an animal that is "white and flying".

Affann repeats the question in surprise before realisation dawns on him, and his hand moves to cover his mouth in horror.

The visitor then enthusiastically adds that it "smells good", to which Affann silently contemplates whether or not to reveal what the visitor actually saw:

"Mampus ("die" in Malay)... Should I tell him?"

The video has since garnered over 700 shares on Facebook.

Either Affann's humour was spot-on, or numerous other people have had the same experience and spotted similar "white and flying" creatures.

Here's the full video.

Ghostly occurrences?

For those of you who might be a tad clueless about the joke (or not), the comments section of the Facebook post might provide some insights.

Oh no.

One commenter who claimed to be a former staff at Night Safari chimed in with an amusing experience of his own.

If you're one who believes in the paranormal, you might have heard of other ghostly incidents occurring at the attraction.

Here's one lengthy recount of various incidents by another former staff on Reddit.

Spooky.

