S$1 lok lok & ala carte mookata buffet at S$20 nett per pax near Outram Park MRT station

Although mookata buffets are very popular, not everyone possesses a huge appetite to tackle such feasts and may prefer platter sets.

But with a two-minute walk away from Outram Park MRT station Exit H, Uncle Beng Mookata & Lok Lok offers the best of both worlds.

Their ala carte mookata buffet costs S$20 pax while their platter sets start at S$28.80.

In addition, they also have lok lok to satisfy those cravings for those of you waiting to visit Johor Bahru.

S$20 mookata buffet & S$1 lok lok

For just S$20 nett per person, you have access to 38 mookata items that includes various seafood, pork, chicken, vegetables, and carbs.

This promotion is only valid for diners with reservations, and you can contact them at 9878 7169 to make a reservation.

There are also 20 types of lok lok starting from S$1 per stick, including pork belly with enoki mushroom and prawns.

Beverages are also available with prices ranging from S$1.50 for mineral water to S$3.50 for a Thai Ice Milk Tea.

Check out the full selection below:

Platter sets

If buffets are not your thing, what about platter sets?

The outlet also offers platter sets for dining parties of various sizes that features a selection from each food category.

Set A: Bao Ka Liao (S$28.80) works for parties of two while Set B: Li You Zui Gui Ba You (S$38.80) comes with 1kg of meat for three to four people.

Set C: Sibei Song (S$48.80) also boasts 1kg of meat but caters to four to five people.

Check out the menu below for more details on the platters:

Uncle Beng Mookata & Lok Lok

Address: 5 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088323

Opening hours: 5pm to 10:30pm, daily

Top images by Uncle Beng Mookata & Lok Lok & Sindy Lim on Facebook.