Back

Kind S'pore dentist charges migrant worker S$100 only for wisdom tooth surgery

A little kindness goes a long way.

Ashley Tan | May 02, 2021, 02:05 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

While most of us do not hesitate to fork out cash for medical appointments, migrant workers might not have the luxury to do so, despite the severity of their afflictions.

Worried he would not be able to afford it

One migrant worker in Singapore was suffering from excruciating pain from a toothache for several days.

He initially did not know the cause of the pain, but was later informed that he would likely be required to extract the tooth.

The worker was reluctant to visit the dentist as he was worried he would be unable to afford the costs of the procedure.

He subsequently sought help from ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a local community initiative that supports migrant workers.

IRR put out a call for help and was then able to find a kind dentist willing to reduce the cost of the surgery to only S$100.

The surgery, which turned out to involve a wisdom tooth, typically amounts to around S$1,000.

Two days later, the worker's pain and discomfort was gone, and according to IRR, he was able to finally have a good night's sleep.

Here is the worker, relieved and satisfied, giving IRR an update on his condition.

Photo from IRR / FB

IRR reiterated that no migrant worker that approaches them for help is ever turned away, and called for dentists willing to offer free dental care to migrant workers.

IRR said:

"Migrant workers don’t have ready access to a lot of things we take for granted such as going to a dentist for tooth ache. They can’t afford the charges themselves on wages of $18 a day or whatever they earn, and many are scared to even tell their bosses for fear of repercussions from the extra cost. These situations make them so vulnerable which is why kindness from the community can go a long way."

You can read IRR's full post here:

Top photo from IRR / FB and Unsplash (for illustrative purposes)

PM Muhyiddin's S'pore visit with PM Lee postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia can wait.

May 02, 2021, 05:14 PM

S'pore Night Safari staff re-enacts moment visitors ask about new 'white & flying animal'

Spoiler: There is no new white and flying animal.

May 02, 2021, 04:45 PM

14 new community cases in S'pore on May 2, 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Further updates will be shared tonight.

May 02, 2021, 03:54 PM

Juvenile owl in Pasir Ris Park puzzled why it's treated like a god

It likely felt worshipped.

May 02, 2021, 01:54 PM

All e-scooter & e-bicycle users in S'pore must take MCQ test from June 30, 2021

Or else they are not allowed to ride on dedicated paths or roads.

May 02, 2021, 01:08 PM

S'porean Shou Zi Chew named new TikTok CEO

TikTok is currently valued at almost US$400 billion (S$532 billion).

May 02, 2021, 12:34 PM

'Coffee Shop King' Hoon Thing Leong made 11-year-old son work in coffee shop to keep him humble

The senior Hoon was known to be stubborn and hardworking.

May 02, 2021, 12:07 PM

Cyclist in S'pore awarded record S$13.6 million in damages after 2014 accident left him with brain injuries

Ye's insurers have already made interim payments to Pollmann totalling S$3.1 million.

May 02, 2021, 11:47 AM

'I wanted to smash my baby against the wall': Mothers share struggles with postnatal depression

Postnatal depression affects one in 10 mothers, yet it's hardly talked about. Tracy Heah and Debbra Lee tell us how they struggled with being new mothers.

May 02, 2021, 11:28 AM

Our long-term goal is universal progressive wage model for lower-wage workers: Ng Chee Meng's May Day speech

NTUC will have a S$250 million foundation to help members who need financial assistance, and co-create job opportunities.

May 02, 2021, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.