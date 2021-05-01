M'sian Minister of Foreign Affairs visiting S'pore from May 1 to 2, 2021

Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein is visiting Singapore from Saturday to Sunday, May 1 to 2, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced in a press release issued on Saturday, May 1.

Hishammuddin, 60, is a Member of Parliament for Sembrong, Johor and was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia on Mar. 9, 2020.

He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

He will also meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan who will join him in the breaking of his fast.

The last meeting between Hishammuddin and Balakrishnan was on in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Mar. 23, 2021.

Top image from Hishammuddin Hussein's Facebook page.