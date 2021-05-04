Back

M'sian worker in S'pore moved to tears after receiving Hari Raya snacks & baju kurung from family in M'sia

:(

Fasiha Nazren | May 04, 2021, 09:59 AM

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time of celebration and homecoming where Muslims would gather with their loved ones in hopes of seeking forgiveness and reconciliation.

Unfortunately, not everyone is fortunate enough to go home to their family this Hari Raya because of the pandemic-induced border restrictions.

Held back tears

This includes a Malaysian worker in Singapore who goes by @matd97 on TikTok.

In a TikTok video posted on May 1, he shared a short video with the following caption: "Received this from my village. So early in the morning and I already feel touched. Opened the box and... 😭😭"

@matd97Dapaat Kirim Dari Kampung “rasa sebak gila pagi2 Buka Kotak Adaa😭😭 ...” ##rayadiperantauan ##rindukeluarga♬ original sound - KassimSelamat🧞

Upon opening the box, he documented himself smiling while trying to hold back his tears.

Screenshot from @matd97 on Tiktok.

Filled with snacks and new clothes

The box was filled with festive snacks like popiah crackers, a prayer mat, and a new set of traditional Malay clothes consisting of a baju Melayu and a samping (side cloth).

Screenshot from @matd97 on Tiktok.

Screenshot from @matd97 on Tiktok.

In the same boat

As of the time of writing, the video has garnered over 429,000 views and more than 3,300 comments.

Some viewers said that they felt sad seeing his video:

While others empathised with him as they too can't return home to their loved ones.

"Let's be patient. We are all in the same situation. It has been two years since I've last spent Hari Raya with my father who is still stuck in Singapore. Hopefully we'll be able to spend Hari Raya with our families again."

"Suddenly I'm shedding some tears. Sad, it has been two years since I've been able to celebrate Hari Raya in my village."

Top image from @matd97 on TikTok.

