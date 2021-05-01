Back

Portable projector with YouTube, Netflix, inbuilt speakers & display of up to 150 inches available for S$298

You can now recreate the experience of a cinema in your home on a budget.

| Matthias Ang | Sponsored | May 01, 2021, 01:59 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Here’s some good news if you are keen to set up a cinema at home on a budget, or have a cinematic experience at someone else’s house.

Local brand LUMOS has launched a small 1080p supported projector known as the LUMOS RAY Home Cinema Short Throw Projector.

Standalone home theatre setup

Photo by Sim Qian Qi

It comes in two versions, both containing two inbuilt Dolby Audio speakers for surround sound quality, and the ability to project a screen of up to 150 inches.

There is the smart version, which has its own operating system (Android OS), is WiFi enabled, and has Netflix, YouTube, Casting Apps, Playstore and Bluetooth connectivity all built-in. It is currently priced at S$298.

Photo by Sim Qian Qi

While the projector comes with its own remote control to help you navigate around, you can also attach a USB mouse to the device to navigate the menu.

As for the regular version, it is available at S$199, and requires an external input like a laptop/USB/TV box to display content.

Built-in YouTube and Netflix, with the ability to download even more apps

The smart version is all that you basically need to get a mini-cinema up and running in a room.

Photo by Matthias Ang

Youtube is accessible from the box, while Netflix and Google Play Store require you to login first.

As such, all you need to do to get it going is to simply connect it to the nearest available WiFi network to start enjoying your shows.

Photo by Sim Qian Qi.

Photo by Sim Qian Qi.

In addition, the smart version also allows you to download additional apps into the projector such as BBC, Soundcloud and even Duolingo.

Photo by Matthias Ang.

Mirror your smartphone on the big screen

The projector also has pre-installed apps known as Miracast and AirScreen which allows you to mirror both Android and iOS devices to the projector.

Photo by Matthias Ang

AirScreen turns the projector into an AirPlay display for mac and iOS, while Miracast allows it to connect to PCs and Android devices which have Miracast technology.

Perfect for a party during staycations.

Photo by Matthias Ang.

5-Star Reviews

Since their inception one year ago, the LUMOS brand has received positive reviews from fellow Singaporeans, where many have left 5-star reviews of the projector.

Buying it

If you’re looking to get your hands on this convenient little device, the regular version of the LUMOS Ray is available at a promotional price of S$199, while users who want to upgrade to the smart version with Android OS can do so at an additional S$99.

LUMOS is also offering a bundle deal for their RIZE tripod stand, which can be added on for S$55 (it’s S$80 if purchased separately).

All orders come with free delivery as well.

The LUMOS Ray has an estimated 50,000-hour lifespan, and comes with a 1-year local warranty.

You can find more information here.

This sponsored piece made the author grateful that he can recreate the experience of a cinema from the comfort of his own bed.

4 youths, aged 15 to 20, arrested after slashing 15-year-old at Toa Payoh

The victim was conscious when he was sent to the hospital.

May 01, 2021, 03:40 PM

Ex-minister Yaacob Ibrahim: Next 4G leader should be chosen 'yesterday', but they'll likely need more time

'I think it's important for us, as Singaporeans, it's important for the global community, our investors, to know that there is clarity.'

May 01, 2021, 03:24 PM

S'pore General Hospital & Sengkang General Hospital report surge in A&E patients

Other patients should also expect a longer waiting time.

May 01, 2021, 03:06 PM

Why join PAP when 'they have treated us badly'? Yaacob Ibrahim reflects on being a Malay MP, minister, & why he still wears white

We catch up with the former minister and longtime PAP MP on his political career, his family and what he's been up to since retiring from politics.

May 01, 2021, 02:39 PM

Over 100 youths break fast in front of M'sian Parliament in protest

In protest for six demands.

May 01, 2021, 01:45 PM

Economic outlook is brighter, but S'pore needs to do its best to avoid another Circuit Breaker: PM Lee

"We must find a way to fully recover, to get back on our feet, to build new muscles. To move Singapore forward again," said PM Lee.

May 01, 2021, 12:34 PM

S$1 lok lok & ala carte mookata buffet at S$20 nett per pax near Outram Park MRT station

Platter sets also available for those without bottomless appetites.

May 01, 2021, 11:58 AM

Ling How Doong, former MP & SDP chairman, dies at 85

He was elected in the momentous general election of 1991 where PAP lost 4 seats for the first time.

May 01, 2021, 10:52 AM

Adventure Cove Waterpark reopening on May 12, 2021 with adult tickets from S$26

It has been closed since early last year.

May 01, 2021, 10:40 AM

S'porean audio drama nominated for int'l award, up against HBO, BBC & Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show'

Woah.

May 01, 2021, 10:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.