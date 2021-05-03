Halal eatery in Woodlands giving free food to those in need now till May 10, 5-6 pm

Mari Mari Seafood, a halal tze char restaurant in Woodlands, will be giving out packets of free food.

The F&B business said in a Facebook post that the food is targeted at those in need, and will be distributed from May 1 to May 10, while stocks last.

A photo showed at least 27 packets of fried rice stacked up on a table on May 1, with a sign stating the details.

The notice also said that the collection would be limited to one packet per person, from 5-6pm.

From their Facebook page, Mari Mari Seafood serves a variety of dishes, from tofu and vegetables to seafood like fried seabass, crab, and cereal prawns.

The eatery is located at 182 Woodlands St 13 #01-06.

Top photo via Mari Mari Seafood.