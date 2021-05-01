Edgefield Secondary student is unlinked Covid-19 case, school to conduct Full Home-Based Learning

On Apr. 30, an Edgefield Secondary School (EFSS) student tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education (MOE), the student was last in school on Thursday (Apr. 29) and consulted a doctor after showing Acute Respiratory Infection symptoms.

Added measures

Following this development, EFSS will be taking more precautionary measures to curb any risk of transmission.

These measures include for students, staff and external vendors who had been in close contact with the student to be placed on Quarantine Order.

The school premises will also go for thorough cleaning and disinfection.

As this is still an unlinked case, on top of the increase of community cases in Singapore, other students, staff, and external vendors of the school are required by the Ministry of Health to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

Full home-based learning

While waiting to complete and receive the results of the Covid-19 swab tests, EFSS will conduct full home-based learning (HBL) from May 4 to May 7. May 3 is a school holiday.

During the week, EFSS will continue to provide instruction and support for its students both online and using hardcopy materials so that learning continues uninterrupted.

Pending their test results, all involved in the EFSS Covid-19 swab testing should minimise contact with others and avoid crowded places as a precautionary measure.

MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students.

With the recent increase in the number of local cases, students and staff are urged to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered.

