Back

Edgefield Secondary student is unlinked Covid-19 case, school to conduct Full Home-Based Learning

All students, staff and external vendors of the school are required to go for a swab test.

Fasiha Nazren | May 01, 2021, 11:10 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Apr. 30, an Edgefield Secondary School (EFSS) student tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education (MOE), the student was last in school on Thursday (Apr. 29) and consulted a doctor after showing Acute Respiratory Infection symptoms.

Added measures

Following this development, EFSS will be taking more precautionary measures to curb any risk of transmission.

These measures include for students, staff and external vendors who had been in close contact with the student to be placed on Quarantine Order.

The school premises will also go for thorough cleaning and disinfection.

As this is still an unlinked case, on top of the increase of community cases in Singapore, other students, staff, and external vendors of the school are required by the Ministry of Health to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

Full home-based learning

While waiting to complete and receive the results of the Covid-19 swab tests, EFSS will conduct full home-based learning (HBL) from May 4 to May 7. May 3 is a school holiday.

During the week, EFSS will continue to provide instruction and support for its students both online and using hardcopy materials so that learning continues uninterrupted.

Pending their test results, all involved in the EFSS Covid-19 swab testing should minimise contact with others and avoid crowded places as a precautionary measure.

MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of staff and students.

With the recent increase in the number of local cases, students and staff are urged to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures.

This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered.

Top image from Google Maps.

Volunteers scoured Changi coastline for a week to reunite stranded otter pups with missing family

Looking out for each otter.

May 01, 2021, 07:47 PM

Comment: Reshuffle gets 4G leaders to tackle Covid-19 crisis, while 3G keeps a watchful eye on security

Time and space to make a decision.

May 01, 2021, 06:43 PM

Australia bans arrivals from India, including Australian citizens & residents

The temporary pause will take effect from May 3, 2021.

May 01, 2021, 06:06 PM

M'sian Minister of Foreign Affairs visiting S'pore from May 1 to 2, 2021

A neighbourly visit.

May 01, 2021, 05:30 PM

Crowds allegedly gathered around critically-endangered spotted wood owlet at Pasir Ris Park

Observers should keep a safe distance for the owl and their own sake.

May 01, 2021, 04:39 PM

7 new community cases in S'pore on May 1, 3 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Further updates will be shared tonight.

May 01, 2021, 04:22 PM

4 youths, aged 15 to 20, arrested after slashing 15-year-old at Toa Payoh

The victim was conscious when he was sent to the hospital.

May 01, 2021, 03:40 PM

Ex-minister Yaacob Ibrahim: Next 4G leader should be chosen 'yesterday', but they'll likely need more time

'I think it's important for us, as Singaporeans, it's important for the global community, our investors, to know that there is clarity.'

May 01, 2021, 03:24 PM

S'pore General Hospital & Sengkang General Hospital report surge in A&E patients

Other patients should also expect a longer waiting time.

May 01, 2021, 03:06 PM

Why join PAP when 'they have treated us badly'? Yaacob Ibrahim reflects on being a Malay MP, minister, & why he still wears white

We catch up with the former minister and longtime PAP MP on his political career, his family and what he's been up to since retiring from politics.

May 01, 2021, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.