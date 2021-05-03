New Disney cruise ship with magical interiors & stopover at private Bahamas island sets sail in 2022

Disney has just unveiled the Disney Wish, the newest ship in its cruise line on Apr. 29.

The ship will set sail on Jun. 9, 2022 from Florida, with tours ranging between three to five nights.

Disney Wish

Disney Wish is the fifth ship to join the fleet of Disney cruise ships.

The ship has many firsts on board, like being the first Disney cruise to offer vegan dishes, a Marvel-themed cinematic dining experience named Worlds of Marvel, and the first Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse.

Worlds of Marvel is wrapped in an action-packed Avengers mission, where diners get to participate and play an interactive role.

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the menu also features vegan options.

Housed within the Mickey and friends-themed district, the AquaMouse is a two-minute long water ride that takes after “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”.

The ride features winding tubes suspended above the Disney Wish's upper deck, special light effects and scenes from the “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts.

Another thing to look forward to is Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, which is Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience with immersive live entertainment.

A performance will take place in the centre stage of the dining room where the show's storyline will be a continuation of “Frozen II” that celebrates Kristoff and Anna's engagement.

The menu will be consistent with the movie's theme to be Nordic-influenced.

Other characters and themes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars will also be making an appearance aboard the Disney Wish ship's attractions.

Disney Wish has a capacity of 4,000 passengers within its 1,254 rooms, where 90 per cent of the rooms are ocean facing and 70 per cent includes a verandah (which we take to mean balcony).

Additionally, the Disney Wish will house the first ever stateroom above the bridge (the control centre of a ship) with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the bow of the ship.

Castaway Cay

As part of the tour, the Disney Wish will be docking at its own private island – Castaway Cay – which features a host of activities off board.

Once a stop for bootleggers and drug runners in the 1930s, the Disney-exclusive cruise island is surrounded by clear turquoise waters and fringed by white sand beaches.

Guests can choose from three of its beaches, each exclusive for families, cabana guests or adults, to spend a lazy afternoon lounging.

Besides this, guests can participate in a slew of activities, including snorkelling with marine life in the island's Snorkelling Lagoon and searching for a hidden Mickey Mouse among the coral reefs.

Guests looking for slightly drier options can choose to kayak or paddle board.

Otherwise, still stay active on land with sports options like volleyball and yoga.

The island also has a 5km trail for avid runners, where participants will receive an exclusive Disney Castaway Cay 5K medal upon completion.

Details

The ship will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on its maiden voyage on Jun. 9, 2022 – a five-night cruise to Nassau, Bahamas, with a stopover Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Three-night and four-night cruises with the same itinerary will also be available in its first season.

Prices for the Disney Wish have yet to be released, but basing off the current price of S$1,965 for a three-night-long Disney cruise with a similar itinerary, it will be wise to start saving now.

You can keep a lookout here for when prices are released, with early booking beginning on May 17, 2021.

Top image from Disney Parks blog