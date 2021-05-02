Back

Cyclist in S'pore awarded record S$13.6 million in damages after 2014 accident left him with brain injuries

Ye's insurers have already made interim payments to Pollmann totalling S$3.1 million.

Ashley Tan | May 02, 2021, 11:47 AM

A 45-year-old Swiss national has been awarded a total of S$13.6 million in damages after a road accident in Singapore left with him traumatic brain injuries.

This is believed to be a record sum for personal injury claims, The Straits Times reported.

The accident

According to documents on Singapore Law Watch, Christian Joachim Pollmann was an executive director at Swiss bank Julius Baer at the time of the accident.

He is married and is the father to two children, aged eight and 10.

In November 2014, Pollmann was cycling along Brickland Rd in Jurong with another friend, according to Supreme Court documents.

The driver, Ye Xianrong, was driving a car, and while filtering lanes, did not see Pollmann cycling in front.

Although Ye braked hard, he was unable to stop in time, and collided with Pollmann, who was thrown off his bicycle.

Pollmann sustained serious head injuries which affected his memory of the collision and its aftermath, and spent six months in the hospital.

In 2016, Ye pleaded guilty to failing to keep a proper lookout and causing grievous hurt to Pollmann by acting negligently to endanger his life, and was subsequently fined S$5,000 and banned from driving for three years.

Likely unable to work ever again

ST reported that Pollmann's injuries from the accident include:

  • Serious brain injuries causing cognitive damage

  • Severe speech impairment

  • Seizures

  • Facial nerve damage causing abnormal movements

  • Severe facial injuries that require reconstructive surgery

  • Major depressive disorder and generalised anxiety disorder

  • Tinnitus (ringing in one or both ears)

  • Shoulder injuries

According to ST, Ye was found by the High Court to be fully liable for Pollmann's injuries in a negligence suit.

It is believed that if the accident did not occur, Pollmann would have been promoted to managing director senior adviser.

The judge estimated that Pollmann would have taken home around S$658,000 per year, including bonus, for the next 14 years.

However, Pollmann's neurosurgeon also revealed that due to his disabilities, he cannot handle more than one task or person at a time. Carrying out manual work is also tough as he is unable to remember instructions.

It is likely that Pollmann will never be able to work again.

As such, over S$9.3 million for loss of future income was awarded to him. This constituted the biggest proportion of the total damages awarded.

Other damages

Other damages awarded included future recurring medical expenses and loss of pre-trial earnings.

Pollmann requires botox treatment twice a year for a nerve injury on his face, and will have to undergo three facial reconstruction operations to correct facial asymmetry, reported ST.

Due to his brain injuries, he also requires a live-in caregiver to help him with day-to-day tasks.

Here's the full breakdown of the damages awarded, according to Singapore Law Watch:

  • Loss of future income — S$9.3 million

  • Recurring future medical expenses — S$1.09 million

  • One-off future medical expenses — S$694,422

  • Pollmann's pre-trial loss of earnings — S$1.54 million

  • Pollmann's wife's pre-trial loss of earnings — S$59,000

  • Special damages — S$643,040.50

  • Pain and suffering — S$300,000

The damages will be borne by Ye's insurers, who have currently made interim payments to Pollmann totalling S$3.1 million.

Top photo from Google Maps

