S'pore & M'sia to allow cross-border travel for 'compassionate reasons' from May 17, 2021

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel for compassionate reasons, such as visits to loved ones who are critically ill or have died, from May 17, 2021.

This was announced in a joint statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein on Sunday, May 2.

Death and Critically Ill Emergency Visits arrangement

According to the statement, both ministers confirmed the "procedures and entry requirements" framework to facilitate travel between both countries for compassionate and emergency reasons have been drawn up.

The "Death and Critically Ill Emergency Visits" arrangement is set to begin from May 17.

MFA added that details of the procedures and entry requirements would subsequently be released by the respective immigration authorities of each country.

Working on resumption of essential cross-border travel

Both ministers also agreed to work towards the resumption of essential cross-border travel in a gradual and safe manner.

According to the statement, the two ministers agreed to continue discussions on further border re-opening measures, depending on the Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Also discussed was the mutual recognition of health certificates, with respect to vaccination records and polymerase chain reaction test records, as was the need for continued progress on the respective national vaccination programmes in both countries.

This includes vaccination programmes for long-term residents, such as Malaysians residing in Singapore, and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia.

Vivian noted that both countries had "never completely closed the borders", no matter how bad things got over the past one year.

He said that essential supply chains have continued to flow, and assured the public that the "special relationship" between Malaysia and Singapore would continue, even in times of crisis.

During the doorstop interview earlier, Hishammuddin also announced that Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be postponing his May 3 visit to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in both countries.

