Back

S'pore & M'sia to allow cross-border travel for 'compassionate reasons' from May 17, 2021

Compassionate reasons include visits to loved ones who are critically ill or have died.

Lean Jinghui | May 02, 2021, 06:30 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to allow cross-border travel for compassionate reasons, such as visits to loved ones who are critically ill or have died, from May 17, 2021.

This was announced in a joint statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein on Sunday, May 2.

Image via MFA

Image via MFA

Death and Critically Ill Emergency Visits arrangement

According to the statement, both ministers confirmed the "procedures and entry requirements" framework to facilitate travel between both countries for compassionate and emergency reasons have been drawn up.

The "Death and Critically Ill Emergency Visits" arrangement is set to begin from May 17.

MFA added that details of the procedures and entry requirements would subsequently be released by the respective immigration authorities of each country.

Working on resumption of essential cross-border travel

Both ministers also agreed to work towards the resumption of essential cross-border travel in a gradual and safe manner.

According to the statement, the two ministers agreed to continue discussions on further border re-opening measures, depending on the Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Also discussed was the mutual recognition of health certificates, with respect to vaccination records and polymerase chain reaction test records, as was the need for continued progress on the respective national vaccination programmes in both countries.

This includes vaccination programmes for long-term residents, such as Malaysians residing in Singapore, and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia.

Vivian noted that both countries had "never completely closed the borders", no matter how bad things got over the past one year.

He said that essential supply chains have continued to flow, and assured the public that the "special relationship" between Malaysia and Singapore would continue, even in times of crisis.

During the doorstop interview earlier, Hishammuddin also announced that Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would be postponing his May 3 visit to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong due to the escalating Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Top image via MFA

Post-Covid-19 China expecting 265 million journeys internally this 5-day Labour Day holiday

Going back to pre-Covid-19 days.

May 02, 2021, 06:06 PM

PM Muhyiddin's S'pore visit with PM Lee postponed due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia can wait.

May 02, 2021, 05:14 PM

S'pore Night Safari staff re-enacts moment visitors ask about new 'white & flying animal'

Spoiler: There is no new white and flying animal.

May 02, 2021, 04:45 PM

14 new community cases in S'pore on May 2, 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Further updates will be shared tonight.

May 02, 2021, 03:54 PM

Kind S'pore dentist charges migrant worker S$100 only for wisdom tooth surgery

A little kindness goes a long way.

May 02, 2021, 02:05 PM

Juvenile owl in Pasir Ris Park puzzled why it's treated like a god

It likely felt worshipped.

May 02, 2021, 01:54 PM

All e-scooter & e-bicycle users in S'pore must take MCQ test from June 30, 2021

Or else they are not allowed to ride on dedicated paths or roads.

May 02, 2021, 01:08 PM

S'porean Shou Zi Chew named new TikTok CEO

TikTok is currently valued at almost US$400 billion (S$532 billion).

May 02, 2021, 12:34 PM

'Coffee Shop King' Hoon Thing Leong made 11-year-old son work in coffee shop to keep him humble

The senior Hoon was known to be stubborn and hardworking.

May 02, 2021, 12:07 PM

Cyclist in S'pore awarded record S$13.6 million in damages after 2014 accident left him with brain injuries

Ye's insurers have already made interim payments to Pollmann totalling S$3.1 million.

May 02, 2021, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.