10 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases on May 3; 8 linked to TTSH nurse who tested positive

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (May 3).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 61,235.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, 10 cases are locally-transmitted; there are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also seven imported cases.

The imported cases have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

10 community cases

All the new community cases reported today are either patients and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) or close contacts of previous cases who had already been quarantined.

Amongst them, eight cases are linked to Case 62541, a 46-year-old nurse at TTSH who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 27.

Prior to being confirmed with Covid-19, she was deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

Photo via Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s FB page