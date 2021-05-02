Woman finds cat abandoned at HDB lift lobby in broad daylight, carrier likely flung onto ground

A woman in Singapore found a cat abandoned together with its carrier in broad daylight at the lift lobby of a HDB block.

The woman posted about her encounter on Facebook on Saturday, May 1, on the day of the abandonment.

The cat has two different coloured eyes -- blue and green -- as a result of heterochromia, a rare condition that also affects dogs and humans.

Cat remained inside carrier

According to her, she and her parents found the white cat with cream patches at 4pm, as it did not leave the confines of its pink and white carrier, even though the gate had already fallen off.

The woman suspected that the carrier was flung onto the ground with the cat inside, as the gate had broken off with the sides dislodged, a sign of damage due to its impact with the ground.

The woman wrote: "Not just that, this idiot might (have) even thrown the carrier with the cat inside with so much force that the whole carrier was broken. Carrier was titled on its sides with the screws & gates broken & dismantled, poor kitty was so scared that it was shivering the moment we saw it."

Reported matter to SPCA

The woman said in her post that she reported the incident to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA told her to stay by the cat's side and wait for a SPCA personnel to show up.

Cat didn't want to eat and soiled itself

The woman then described how the cat was evidently stressed.

She said she tried to feed the cat with kibbles and water, but it appeared "shocked" and "frightened", so much so that it pooped itself due to the trauma.

When the woman tried to clean up after the cat, it refused to budge and wanted to remain in the carrier.

The woman said a SPCA personnel eventually showed up and took the cat in.

In her post, the woman admonished pet owners to exercise responsibility and to not only stop abandoning their pets, but to seek out proper channels of adoption if the pet has to be given up.