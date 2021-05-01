Back

Australia bans arrivals from India, including Australian citizens & residents

The temporary pause will take effect from May 3, 2021.

Fasiha Nazren | May 01, 2021, 06:06 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia.

Those who disobey can be fined and jailed, according to government officials.

According to a report by Reutersthis is the first time that Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home.

Take effect from May 3

The temporary pause will take effect from May 3, 2021 at 12.01am Australian time.

According to a media release by Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt, the temporary pause comes after the worsening Covid-19 situation in India.

Failure to comply with the emergency determination can incur civil penalties and up to five years in jail.

The temporary pause will be reconsidered on May 15, following the advice of Australia's Chief Medical Officer.

"The Government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level."

Second-highest number of cases in the world

India currently has the second-highest Covid-19 cases in the world with more than 19 million cases.

On May 1, India reported more than 400,000 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number of cases in 24 hours in the world.

Top image from Unsplash.

M'sian Minister of Foreign Affairs visiting S'pore from May 1 to 2, 2021

A neighbourly visit.

May 01, 2021, 05:30 PM

Crowds allegedly gathered around critically-endangered spotted wood owlet at Pasir Ris Park

Observers should keep a safe distance for the owl and their own sake.

May 01, 2021, 04:39 PM

7 new community cases in S'pore on May 1, 3 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

Further updates will be shared tonight.

May 01, 2021, 04:22 PM

4 youths, aged 15 to 20, arrested after slashing 15-year-old at Toa Payoh

The victim was conscious when he was sent to the hospital.

May 01, 2021, 03:40 PM

Ex-minister Yaacob Ibrahim: Next 4G leader should be chosen 'yesterday', but they'll likely need more time

'I think it's important for us, as Singaporeans, it's important for the global community, our investors, to know that there is clarity.'

May 01, 2021, 03:24 PM

S'pore General Hospital & Sengkang General Hospital report surge in A&E patients

Other patients should also expect a longer waiting time.

May 01, 2021, 03:06 PM

Why join PAP when 'they have treated us badly'? Yaacob Ibrahim reflects on being a Malay MP, minister, & why he still wears white

We catch up with the former minister and longtime PAP MP on his political career, his family and what he's been up to since retiring from politics.

May 01, 2021, 02:39 PM

Portable projector with YouTube, Netflix, inbuilt speakers & display of up to 150 inches available for S$298

You can now recreate the experience of a cinema in your home on a budget.

May 01, 2021, 01:59 PM

Over 100 youths break fast in front of M'sian Parliament in protest

In protest for six demands.

May 01, 2021, 01:45 PM

Economic outlook is brighter, but S'pore needs to do its best to avoid another Circuit Breaker: PM Lee

"We must find a way to fully recover, to get back on our feet, to build new muscles. To move Singapore forward again," said PM Lee.

May 01, 2021, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.